Invoca Presense Now Available On Genesys Appfoundry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Invoca PreSense makes it easy for Genesys customers to orchestrate optimal experiences for consumers who call after engaging with their digital advertising campaigns on Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other channels. The company's solution enables contact centers to increase conversion rates and revenue by using real-time intent data from a caller's digital ad clicks, website behavior, and shopping cart to route them to the right agent while arming those agents with insights to drive more revenue.

Invoca's application is now available with Genesys CloudTM, the AI-powered Experience Orchestration platform.

"Every call to a contact center is a moment of truth where the business either wins or loses a customer," said Cathie Frazzini, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Invoca. "Everything hinges on the experience. Invoca PreSense helps contact centers grow revenue by aligning with digital marketing teams to orchestrate winning end-to-end experiences at scale, from ad click to call to conversion."

DIRECTV uses Invoca PreSense with Genesys to dynamically route callers based on their engagement with the company's digital advertising and website. When a DIRECTV agent picks up the phone, they know what campaign the caller clicked on, what's in their cart, what features they're interested in, and what webpages they've visited, leading to more efficient conversations and better outcomes. Using PreSense, DIRECTV has improved sales call conversion rates by 110%.

With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built in employee experience, native and turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization. As the trusted platform born on the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer at the right time.

PreSense is part of Invoca's solution for contact centers to measure and optimize revenue generation. The solution also includes AI-powered quality management that scores agent performance on every call, correlating behaviors to outcomes and identifying coaching opportunities to boost conversion rates and efficiency across the contact center.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Invoca PreSense, visit the AppFoundry listing and the Invoca blog .

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G.

Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit .

