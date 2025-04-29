Kodiak Completes Acquisition Of Sunocs LLC, Operating The Largest Grease And Silicone Manufacturing Facility In North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome Sunocs to the Kodiak family," says Kevin Dickey, CEO of the company. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth objectives, expanding our presence in key industries and enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, groundbreaking solutions for our customers." The acquisition of Sunocs responds to a notorious shortage in grease supply since 2021. With laboratories and manufacturing in four different locations nationwide, Kodiak is able to develop new technologies, solve operational challenges, and stay ahead of the curve in what was once an archaic industry.

"The entrepreneurial culture within the Sunocs team perfectly aligns with Kodiak and the values that have enabled us to succeed. Charles Song and his team thrive at what they do because they approach situations with ingenuity, fueling innovation through knowledge of customer operations, decades of experience, and a passion for solving challenges in industrial operations all over the world." states Mr. Dickey.

The innovative use of technology to develop cost effective products that enhance operational efficiency and safety has given Kodiak a clear path for growth, as they position themselves as leaders in the market. Kodiak has single handedly raised the bar of high performing chemical products across all the industries they serve. Having the ability to develop products that respond to the needs of today's economic, environmental, and safety demands sets Kodiak apart from the mainstream players whose business models and products are quickly becoming anachronistic and obsolete. The synergies between Kodiak and Sunocs will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and place Kodiak as a pioneer in the specialty chemical space.

As of today, Kodiak owns and operates 44 stainless steel, glass lined and hastalloy high temperature reactors, 35 mixing kettles, 50+ temperature controlled bulk storage tanks with 1.25 million gallons of storage. At its new plant in Valparaiso, Indiana, Kodiak can now produce over 100 million lbs. of grease, and 30 million lbs. of silicone and die casting lubricants. The landmark acquisition of SUNOCS' world-class facility marks a transformative milestone in the company's growth journey, significantly expanding manufacturing and R&D capabilities. Kodiak looks forward to continuing to serve its customers and remaining focused on accelerating innovation and delivering value across North America and beyond.

