Teamohana Increases Total Funding To $11.5 Million To Launch AI Agents For Workforce Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamOhana , the headcount management and compensation planning software uniting Finance, HR, and Talent teams, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding. This round, led by Lerer Hippeau and Collide Capital with participation from Sierra Ventures and Recall Capital , combined with a previous $4 million pre-seed round in October 2022, brings TeamOhana's total funding raised above $11.5 million.

TeamOhana is redefining how best-in-class companies including Scale AI , Vercel , and Zip manage their workforce. Customers have reduced manual work by 90+ hours a month, increased productivity by 50%, and achieved 100% compliance on budget-impacting changes using TeamOhana.

With this funding round, TeamOhana is poised to scale their Agentic AI workforce planning platform, which is in beta. AI Agents will act as the CFO's co-pilot, helping teams pivot quickly as roadmaps and market trends change.

"Companies today struggle with chaotic, spreadsheet-driven headcount planning, leading to costly mistakes," said Tushar Makhija , co-founder and CEO of TeamOhana. "TeamOhana is pioneering the category of 'Collaborative Workforce Intelligence,' uniting finance, talent, and hiring teams on one real-time platform. We're not just improving old processes. We're building a new way forward."

For decades, enterprise software was sold to individual functions, resulting in siloed systems and fragmented data that slowed decision-making. TeamOhana fills the gap, connecting FP&A, HRIS, ATS, and payroll systems to streamline headcount planning and compensation management.

"There was a big unlock for us, a very high ROI of bringing on this platform that has infinite scalability," said Teddy Collins, VP of Corporate Finance at SeatGeek.

Companies using TeamOhana have transformed their workforce management:



SeatGeek reduced time spent on workforce management by 23 hours a week, saved a full-time hire, and avoided $200,000 in overspend.

IonQ reduced low-value work by 75%, tripled hiring velocity, and saved ~$594,000 in annual costs. Metronet saved the costs of 3 full-time employees and saw 7X ROI.

"At Collide Capital, we've placed a big bet on a future where headcount management isn't just a spreadsheet exercise-it's a strategic superpower," said Brian Hollins , Founder and Managing Partner at Collide Capital .

TeamOhana already drives measurable ROI by automating headcount decisions, cutting forecast variance by up to 50%, and saving millions through real-time planning. With Agentic AI, TeamOhana is aiming to automate up to 80% of manual workflows, boost capital efficiency, and accelerate hiring while maintaining tight budget control.

"TeamOhana is building the first-of-its-kind AI operating system for headcount management," said Makhija. "The next leap forward isn't more dashboards. It's autonomous agents that can identify anomalies, present you with the best solutions, and implement the actions you select."

"TeamOhana is already a really robust platform. But what gets me really excited is what they're going to be able to do with AI," said Andrea Hippeau , Partner at Lerer Hippeau .

TeamOhana is currently managing ~$6B in workforce spend across 30,000+ employees, but this is just the beginning. With this additional funding round, TeamOhana is prepared to scale Agentic AI and launch additional products, including recruiter and sales capacity planning and a new way to manage reorgs.

About TeamOhana

TeamOhana is the AI-powered headcount management platform that helps companies confidently manage their workforce and drive better business performance. With real-time visibility and a single source of truth across Finance, HR, Talent, and Hiring Managers, teams can forecast accurately, control costs, and scale with precision. TeamOhana connects HRIS, ATS, and finance tools into one collaborative, secure platform-built with enterprise-grade access controls and workflows. Learn more at .

SOURCE TeamOhana

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED