Xero Launches US Online Bill Payments, Powered By BILL

DENVER and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today launched the ability for its US customers to pay bills within Xero as part of its strategic partnership with BILL (NYSE: BILL ), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

Xero and BILL are helping small businesses to streamline their accounts payable and make cash flow management even easier and more accessible.

The new online bill payment capabilities, powered by BILL, are available to all US Xero small business customers. They can now pay their bills without leaving the Xero platform. This helps customers save time on manual workflows, all while building an accurate picture of their cash flow with even more insights to make informed business decisions. These insights are crucial in preparing US small businesses for the future, 48% of whom said they felt some cash flow pressures over a 12-month period.1

Ariege Misherghi, SVP & GM of AP, AR and Accountant Channel at BILL, said: "We are excited that our embedded bill pay capabilities are now available to Xero customers in the US through Xero's platform. This will help businesses pay bills efficiently with a variety of payment options and connect with our large vendor network for easy and secure payments. Together, we are creating even more value for small businesses and accountants by streamlining their processes and giving them more visibility and control over their cash flow."

Outgoing payments are critical to good cash flow management

Xero's 'I want to pay that way' repor also uncovered that 38% of small businesses face challenges keeping track of due dates and 20% cite not being able to manage and pay bills in one place as a challenge.

Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Xero said: "Cash flow challenges can make or break a small business. Staying on top of day-to-day finances isn't just good practice-it's essential for survival. When business owners clearly see upcoming invoices while tracking incoming money, they gain both organization and peace of mind. This visibility transforms financial management from a burden into a strategic advantage, putting entrepreneurs in control of their business's future rather than reacting to surprises."

New capabilities make it easier for small businesses to make payments

Xero online bill payments, powered by BILL, include:



The ability to pay multiple bills at once in just a few clicks, all without leaving Xero

Access to BILL's proprietary network of 7.1 million members - enabling small businesses to use the network to find their vendors and easily and efficiently start paying them

The ability to track the status of all bill payments made from Xero. This provides a digital record of which vendors have been paid, and when A more secure way for small businesses to pay their bills, with two-step verification to help protect payments and financial data from fraud

Small businesses are already seeing the benefits of embedded online bill payments in Xero. Dan Quigley, an accountant, is using online bill payments for his side business, a touring music band: "Once the bill is entered in Xero, it's already reflected in the reports. There's no need for additional syncing or troubleshooting. It's all there, ready for review, which cuts down on time and reduces inaccuracies. Our vendors, like the ones we buy merchandise from, are now getting paid quicker," Quigley said.

"Xero is committed to delivering on our business strategy, which includes building winning payment features for our US customers," Jolly said. "When people think of small business cash flow, they often overlook the importance of managing accounts payable. We've seen the challenges that small businesses face when paying their bills, and we're confident that our new US online bill payments offering, powered by BILL, will ease the administrative burden for our customers and streamline their bill pay processes by allowing them to manage their payments all in one place."

See the demo here .

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero's smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero's extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero's open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL ) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL's proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, based on our expectations as of the date hereof, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations about the performance and capabilities of BILL's embedded solutions within the Xero platform and the ability of such embedded solutions to save time and make it simpler for small businesses to manage their financial operations. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and the other risk factors discussed in the filings BILL makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Neither Xero nor BILL assumes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 Xero's 'Money Matters Report ', 2023.

SOURCE Xero

