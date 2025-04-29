Zelluna ASA – Annual General Meeting Held On April 29, 2025
The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company's website.
For further information, please see or contact:
Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachment
-
Minutes of the Annual General Meeting in Zelluna ASA 2025
