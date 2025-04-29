Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelluna ASA – Annual General Meeting Held On April 29, 2025


2025-04-29 09:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, April 29, 2025: Zelluna ASA held its annual general meeting today April 29, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company's website.

For further information, please see or contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632

Attachment

  • Minutes of the Annual General Meeting in Zelluna ASA 2025

