Ultimate Medical Academy Honors Graduates And Inspires Future Healthcare Careers At Spring 2025 Commencement

Tampa, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit educational institution, proudly celebrated the achievements of over 6,600 graduates at a Spring Commencement Ceremony held on April 26, 2025. More than 900 graduates were present at the Yuengling Center with others joining the celebration virtually from around the country. Graduates, their family members and friends took part in a lively celebration of perseverance, success and the pursuit of brighter futures.

One highlight of the ceremony was an inspiring keynote address from Dr. Sampson Davis, a renowned emergency medicine physician, New York Times best-selling author and advocate for education and community health. Dr. Davis shared his personal journey from challenging beginnings to becoming a medical professional committed to uplifting underserved communities. His speech resonated deeply with UMA's mission of empowering learners to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

The event also featured two graduates sharing their personal stories with the audience. Among them was Loraine Freeman Jackson, a graduate of the UMA Medical Administrative Assistant Diploma online program. Reflecting on the triumphs and challenges that shaped her journey, Loraine shared how she balanced full-time work, raising children, and overcoming self-doubt-motivated by her husband's unwavering belief in her potential. She emphasized the vital role of her support network, including her family and the UMA staff and advisors who stood by her every step of the way.“Today we are not just celebrating our success. We are celebrating challenges overcome and the support that got us through,” she remarked, underscoring the collective strength and resilience that brought her and her peers to this momentous milestone.

In her heartfelt commencement address, Albany Grace Simon Cerritos, a graduate of the UMA Clearwater Campus Medical Assistant program, shared her inspiring journey to success despite numerous obstacles. She expressed profound gratitude for UMA's welcoming community, supportive staff, and practical training, which equipped her with the skills to thrive during her externship and secure a position as a Medical Assistant. Reflecting on her perseverance in overcoming setbacks, Albany highlighted the importance of never giving up, celebrating accomplishments, and recognizing success as a testament to hard work.“I never imagined I would have this opportunity,” she shared.“Yet here I am, and it is wonderful to have this moment to celebrate my UMA journey.”

UMA proudly honors its network of over 95,000 alumni, many who serve in vital roles within the nation's allied healthcare workforce. These dedicated professionals play pivotal roles as patient care technicians, medical office personnel, pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, dental assistants, health information technologists and more. With the demand for skilled healthcare professionals continuing to rise, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 1.9 million job openings each year, on average, from 2022 to 2032. UMA remains committed to empowering future healthcare leaders to meet this growing need.

UMA supports its students throughout their educational journey and as they transition into the workforce. With comprehensive career services and resources for alumni, UMA helps graduates prepare to excel in their chosen fields.

"At UMA, we are continually inspired by the resilience and determination of our learners," said Thomas Rametta, UMA's President. "Each graduate represents a story of overcoming obstacles, embracing growth and committing to a brighter future-not just for themselves, but for the countless lives they will impact. Together, we celebrate their achievements and look forward to the extraordinary contributions they will make to their communities and the healthcare field."

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 95,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ) . The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting .

