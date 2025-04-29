Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change In Verkkokauppa.Com Management Team


2025-04-29 09:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 April 2025, 16:00 a.m. EEST
Change in Management Team

Chief Supply Chain Officer and Management Team member, Nina Anttila has decided to leave the company. Anttila will leave during the autumn to join a new employer. "I want to thank Nina for her contribution to says Panu Porkka, CEO of "Under Nina's leadership, logistics have taken major steps forward, and the processing times of goods delivery flows have been shortened significantly. We can now guarantee even faster deliveries to our customers."

The company will immediately start the succession process.
Further information:
Panu Porkka, CEO, Oyj
...

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange


