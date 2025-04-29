Madhya Pradesh Seeks Centre's Guidance On 9 Children Of Indo-Pak Couples As Pakistan Nationals Face Deportations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the Centre's stern“leave the country” directive following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam , authorities in Madhya Pradesh are grappling with a unique challenge. Officials are seeking guidance from the Union government regarding the fate of nine children in the state born to Indian mothers and Pakistani fathers, and a Pakistani national who recently applied for a Long Term Visa (LTV), PTI reported.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, confirmed to PTI on Monday that queries have been sent to the Centre for clarity on how to proceed in these special cases.“We have sought advice from the Centre on nine children born to Indian mothers and Pakistani fathers. Four of the children are with their mothers in Indore, three in Jabalpur and two in Bhopal. We have also sought advice on the man who has applied for LTV on April 25,” the official said.

A total of 14 Pakistani nationals in Madhya Pradesh were directed to leave India following the Centre's visa revocation orders issued in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, in an assault linked to Pakistan-based terrorists. The Home Ministry on April 25 revoked 14 categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including those for business, conference, tourist and pilgrim purposes.

Out of the 14 people affected in MP, three have already exited India and reached Pakistan. One individual is currently in Delhi due to an issue being handled by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the official noted.

Another official stated that as of now, 228 Pakistani nationals reside in Madhya Pradesh on various types of visas. However, all affected by the visa revocation must leave the country by the stipulated deadlines: April 26 for SAARC visa holders and April 27 for those on business, conference, visitor, and several other categories of short-term visas. Medical visa holders have until April 29.

Importantly, the Home Ministry clarified that the directive does not apply to diplomatic, official, or long-term visas (LTVS), although no new visas will be issued to Pakistani nationals moving forward.

The Centre has warned that failure to comply with the order may lead to arrest, prosecution, and penalties including imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to Rs. 3 lakh, or both.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 25 personally spoke with all chief ministers, instructing them to ensure no Pakistani national overstays in India beyond the fixed deadline. Following this, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a video conference with chief secretaries across states to monitor the strict implementation of the order.