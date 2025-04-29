403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Commends China's Positive Impact in West Asia
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, praised China for its "constructive" contribution to the development of West Asia during a press briefing on Monday. He emphasized that Beijing's active involvement in the region has played a significant role in shaping its current dynamics and fostering positive progress.
In his remarks, Baghaei elaborated on why China’s influence in the region is widely embraced by countries in West Asia. He stated that the warm reception of Beijing’s role is rooted in the fact that "China has played a constructive role in the region's developments all these years." According to Baghaei, this enduring and positive engagement has established China as a key partner in the region’s growth.
The spokesperson further highlighted the longstanding ties between Iran and China, describing their relationship as "age-old" and underscoring the "strategic" nature of their partnership. Baghaei reiterated that the mutual cooperation between the two nations is not only historic but also crucial for their ongoing collaboration on various regional and global issues.
Additionally, Baghaei pointed out that when comparing the contributions of Western countries with those of China in West Asia, the difference is clear. He suggested that the contrasting roles played by these powers reveal a notable distinction in their approach to the region.
In his remarks, Baghaei elaborated on why China’s influence in the region is widely embraced by countries in West Asia. He stated that the warm reception of Beijing’s role is rooted in the fact that "China has played a constructive role in the region's developments all these years." According to Baghaei, this enduring and positive engagement has established China as a key partner in the region’s growth.
The spokesperson further highlighted the longstanding ties between Iran and China, describing their relationship as "age-old" and underscoring the "strategic" nature of their partnership. Baghaei reiterated that the mutual cooperation between the two nations is not only historic but also crucial for their ongoing collaboration on various regional and global issues.
Additionally, Baghaei pointed out that when comparing the contributions of Western countries with those of China in West Asia, the difference is clear. He suggested that the contrasting roles played by these powers reveal a notable distinction in their approach to the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment