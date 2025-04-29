The Business Council Of Westchester Honors The Grandview Consulting Group With 2025 Minority Business Success Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Grandview Consulting Group, led by President Steven Horton, is a standout force in real estate development-a sector where minority representation, particularly Black developers, remains disproportionately low.

"The real estate sector in the United States is a multi-trillion-dollar industry with barely one percent participation by Black real estate developers," said Horton. "Along with fellow awardees Forward Thinkers Development, The Grandview Consulting Group is proud to have our work recognized. Black real estate developers are not only mission-driven but are proven producers of best-in-class projects that transform and empower communities while providing a healthy return on investment."

With a portfolio focused on transformative projects that drive economic growth and community revitalization, The Grandview Consulting Group exemplifies the mission of the Minority Business Success Award-demonstrating excellence, innovation, and resilience in a competitive industry.

Fellow awardee Kenneth Plummer is the President of Forward Thinkers Development, LLC. Forward Thinkers Development recently partnered with national developer NRP Group in the development of over 425 units of workforce housing in New Rochelle and Mount Vernon, New York.

The Business Council of Westchester is the county's largest and most influential business membership organization, representing more than 1,000 members across industries, including multinational corporations, hospitals, universities, biotech firms, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The Hall of Fame Awards celebrate outstanding business leaders and organizations who have made significant contributions to Westchester's thriving business community.

For more information about The Grandview Consulting Group, visit .

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212.380.3385

[email protected]

SOURCE The Grandview Consulting Group