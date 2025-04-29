Cisos Connect Opens 2025 A100 Award Nominations Honoring Top Emerging Cybersecurity Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The clear-cut selection criteria are designed to identify leaders demonstrating remarkable potential and drive. Judges will be looking for candidates who can flexibly navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, balance business and technology strategy, and recognize the criticality of cross-organizational collaboration.

This award, launched last year, builds on CISOs Connect's industry-esteemed CISOs Top 100 CISOs Awards (the C100) for veteran security leaders, and similarly adheres to a 100% transparent and merit-based process. The Board of Judges comprises all distinguished veteran CISOs, and no fees are ever part of the process, ensuring that all nominees are evaluated solely on merit.

"The combination of peer evaluation and full transparency distinguishes this honor from others in the industry that are governed by pay-to-play," said Bob Turner, CISO of Penn State. "The next generation of cybersecurity leaders will face formidable challenges as artificial intelligence takes root in daily life and bad actors turn ever more malicious. That is why CISOs Connect is so devoted to promoting the industry's emerging A-list," said Turner.

Nominations can be self-submitted or put forward by a third party, provided the nominee meets the specified criteria. This inclusive approach ensures the best and brightest up-and-coming CISOs are recognized.

Key benchmarks for consideration include:



CISO or equivalent at an end-user enterprise or organization for less than five years

Involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations

Security-related volunteering and activism Mentoring, educating, and training future cybersecurity professionals across functions

To self-submit or nominate a peer visit:

The following distinguished CISO judges will conduct the evaluation and selection process:

Anthony Candeias – CISO, Weight Watchers

Anthony Esposito – CISO, McKinsey & Company

Brett Conlon – CISO, American Century Investments

Bob Turner – CISO, Penn State University

Chrisma Jackson – CISO, Sandia National Laboratories

Dan Meacham – CISO, Legendary Entertainment

Dina Mathers – CISO, Carvana

Erika Voss – CISO, Blue Yonder

Jairo Orea – CISO, Royal Caribbean Group

Jeff Trudeau – CISO, Chime

Michael Palmer – CISO, Hearst

Mohit Chanana – CISO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

"With global security under ever-expanding threats, CISOs must receive the recognition they deserve for keeping our organizations and assets safe," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO, CISOs Connect. "CISOs Connect wishes to pay tribute to the emerging security elite, because it is on their shoulders that the security of our societies will rest in the future."

"By singling out emerging cybersecurity leaders, this award drives home the importance of always looking forward," said David Cass, President, CISOs Connect. "The cybersecurity landscape is a highly dynamic one, requiring the type of innovative and creative minds that this recognition seeks to honor."

The award is being supported by CyberAlliance, a steadfast partner in CISOs Connect's mission to elevate the role and profile of Chief Information Security Officers as they work to protect an increasingly digitized world.

"CyberAlliance is deeply honored to promote a new and diverse class of cybersecurity leaders through the A100 Awards," said Kendrall Felder, CEO of CyberAlliance. "The transparency of the selection process and stature of the judges ensures that the recipients are justly recognized."

About CISOs Connect: CISOs Connect is an exclusive, membership-only interactive organization of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. It allows security leaders to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while offering a forum to exchange information and collaborate with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. CISOs Connect is known for its Security Shark Tank and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

