Scale Smarter This Business Week: Monport's Deep Discounts Help Laser Engraving Businesses Beat Rising Tariffs

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global market prepares for anticipated tariff hikes and higher import costs in the latter half of 2025, Monport Laser , a leading U.S.-based provider of laser engraving solutions, is urging entrepreneurs and small business owners to take full advantage of Business Week 2025 -a rare opportunity to invest, expand, and save big before operational costs rise.

As more entrepreneurs explore scalable, low-barrier business models, laser engraving has emerged as a top choice in the small manufacturing, personalization, and craft industries. Monport's Business Week campaign aims to equip these professionals with the powerful tools needed to meet demand and accelerate profitability in 2025.

Business Week Promotions – Built for Business Growth

During this week-long event, Monport is offering:



Up to 30% Off CO2 Laser and Fiber Laser Machines





Free Water Chiller for Specific 80- 150W CO2 Laser Purchases





Free Rotary Axis + LightBurn Software for Specific 60W-150W CO2 Laser Machines



Free Rotary Axis for Specific Fiber Laser Engravers





$130 Off Pre-Built Bundle Packages

30% Off All Engraving Materials

These promotions are crafted to maximize the startup potential and profitability for small businesses, makerspaces, Etsy sellers, educators, and sign shops looking to expand production capabilities or enter the fast-growing engraving market.

Why Now Is the Time to Invest

With global supply chain volatility and pending trade policy adjustments, small businesses relying on imported machinery are likely to face higher tariffs and longer lead times by late 2025. Monport's Business Week sale allows customers to lock in current prices, secure their equipment, and prepare for growth-before these external cost pressures impact margins.

"This isn't just a promotional event-it's a strategic moment," said a Monport CEO. "Smart entrepreneurs are buying now to protect their bottom line and avoid getting caught in post-summer price spikes or tariff surcharges. Business Week 2025 is about giving them the tools to succeed today and plan confidently for tomorrow."

How Monport's Laser Lineup Empowers Modern Businesses

CO2 Laser Machines: The Creative Engine for Makers and Designers

Monport's CO2 laser engravers are a cornerstone for creative and small manufacturing businesses, capable of precisely cutting and engraving wood, acrylic, glass, leather, fabric, rubber, and more. These machines are ideal for crafting personalized products, signage, packaging, and décor.

Key Benefits for Businesses:



High-Speed, High-Precision Cutting: Perfect for producing custom orders at scale.



Versatile Material Compatibility: Allows creators to diversify product offerings.

Plug-and-Play Operation: User-friendly design reduces the learning curve for new users.

With Business Week's promotion, each CO2 laser purchase includes a FREE water chiller -an essential accessory that ensures optimal temperature control and prolongs the life of the laser tube during extended operation. Users also receive LightBurn software , the industry's most powerful design and control platform, plus a rotary axis to engrave cylindrical items such as tumblers, mugs, and pens.

These bundled tools give business owners the ability to produce premium products, charge higher rates, and reach more niche markets.

Fiber Laser Machines: Precision for Professionals and Industrial Applications

For those targeting metal engraving markets-including jewelry, ID tags, barcodes, tools, and industrial parts- Monport's fiber laser machines offer unmatched speed and accuracy.

Benefits for Industrial and Commercial Users:



Deep Engraving on Metals: Ideal for stainless steel, brass, aluminum, and gold.



Zero Maintenance Fiber Optics: Longer lifespan with minimal upkeep.

Compact, Desktop-Friendly Designs: Fits into offices, studios, and workshops.

Fiber laser machines also come with a free rotary axis during Business Week, unlocking the ability to engrave on round metal objects-great for producing high-end products like engraved rings, watch casings, and custom metal pens .

For professional-grade metal marking operations, Monport's fiber lineup provides the capacity to take on bulk B2B orders or create intricate one-off pieces-making it the ultimate tool for product personalization businesses and industrial service providers alike.

Laser Engraving: A Booming Business Opportunity in 2025

From custom tumblers and signage to industrial part marking and personalized gifts, laser engraving continues to be one of the most versatile and in-demand services in the digital manufacturing economy. Industry reports forecast the global laser engraving market to grow steadily through 2030, fueled by demand for personalization, e-commerce, and eco-friendly production techniques.

"The laser engraving business is no longer just a niche-it's a proven revenue stream that's accessible and scalable," said a Monport CEO. "With the right laser machine, even a single operator can serve hundreds of clients monthly across industries like retail, education, interior design, and corporate gifting."

Monport's lineup is designed with entrepreneurs in mind, offering commercial-grade quality with a compact footprint, intuitive operation, and competitive price points. With the added value of free software, premium accessories, and material discounts, this Business Week 2025 event represents a pivotal opportunity to launch or expand a laser engraving business.

Try Before You Fully Buy – The Monport Mega Advantage

A highlight of this year's promotion is the Monport Mega 70W CO2 laser engraver - touted as the world's most intelligent 70W desktop laser engraver . Engineered for professionals seeking exceptional accuracy and reliability, the Monport Mega includes:



Enclosed Guide Rail Design – Cleaner cuts, reduced wear, and safer operation



High-Precision Vision Recognition – Optimized engraving alignment and material scanning



Advanced Air Duct System – Improved smoke and fume management



Smart Touchscreen Controls – Streamlined UI for rapid workflow

Precision Speed Modulation – Consistent results on all substrates

To support new users, Monport offers a 60/40 payment plan : pay just 60% upfront , and finalize the balance after a 30-day trial period . This flexible purchase model reflects Monport's confidence in its product and commitment to empowering growing businesses. Click here to buy Mega 70W CO2 Laser.

Supporting the Creative Economy with Tools and Education

In addition to state-of-the-art hardware, Monport supports its customers with free technical support, a learning center full of tutorials and business tips, and a vibrant online community of laser entrepreneurs. This ecosystem is a cornerstone of Monport's long-term strategy to uplift creators across sectors-from product designers and educators to small manufacturers and hobbyists.

"As more people seek side hustles and flexible income streams, we're seeing a surge of interest in laser engraving businesses," said Monport's CEO. "Business Week is our way of acknowledging these innovators and helping them take their business ideas to the next level-whether they're custom engraving iPhone cases or producing signage for local storefronts."

Where to Buy

All promotions are available exclusively at Monport's official sale page. Click here.

The event is a limited-time offer, or while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to explore bundled deals and material markdowns, including essential wood, acrylic, leather, and metal-compatible engraving substrates.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a U.S.-based provider of high-performance CO2 laser and fiber laser engraving machines, trusted by thousands of users across North America and beyond. Known for precision engineering, easy-to-use interfaces, and exceptional value, Monport empowers makers and manufacturers of all sizes to turn ideas into income.

The company's extensive product lineup includes entry-level desktop laser engravers, mid-range to high powered laser CO2 models, and industrial fiber lasers built for metal marking. Monport also offers a full catalog of compatible engraving materials, rotary attachments, and productivity software.

Media Contact

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website:

