Shabnam & Shay Safar Debut The Safar Global Foundation, Empowering Girls Worldwide Through Education, Style & Purpose

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To mark the official launch, the Safar sisters will host an exclusive evening in collaboration with a major New York City fashion house onn New York City. This invitation-only affair will bring together an intimate circle of changemakers from the worlds of fashion, philanthropy, and global development for a night of purpose and elegance, with a portion of proceeds directly supporting Safar Global Foundation's mission to empower the next generation of female leaders.

"Education changed our lives-and we believe every girl deserves that same opportunity, no matter where she's born. Safar Global Foundation is our way of investing in futures that deserve to shine." - Shabnam Safar

In celebration of the Foundation's mission, Shabnam & Shay collaborated with the fashion label on a curated capsule collection from the brand's SS'25 line. Each look was designed to reflect the strength, elegance, and resilience of the young women the foundation serves. The capsule was made available exclusively for guests in attendance, with 10% of all event proceeds donated to directly fund educational initiatives delivering scholarships, school resources, and mentorship programs in underserved communities.

"This is about more than charity-it's about legacy. Through SGF, we're building something that outlasts trends or business cycles: a generation of empowered young women who will shape the world." - Shay Safar

The launch of SGF marks a powerful new chapter for the Safar twins, whose ascent began with the 2020 founding of Advanced eClinical, a groundbreaking e-learning platform that revolutionized healthcare workforce training amid a global crisis. Their second venture, Externi , leverages AI to transform medical recruitment and talent development. Together, their companies have educated thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe.

With Safar NY , their new sustainable fashion line, the sisters are bringing their signature values of integrity, innovation, and global consciousness to the world of luxury apparel. Safar NY's collections are crafted with 96% organic and recycled materials, redefining timeless wardrobe staples through a lens of environmental responsibility and elevated design.

Following the NYC launch, Safar's next major initiative will be in collaboration with the Flaviana Matata Foundation . Titled "The Beauty of Giving: A Golden Journey for Girls' Education," the May 28th fundraising dinner will support the construction of a WASH facility at a girls' school in Tanzania.

Safar , which means "journey" in Persian, perfectly encapsulates the sisters' mission: to guide girls from where they are to where they dream of going, arming them with knowledge, confidence, and style. To learn more about Safar Global Foundation please visit .

ABOUT SAFAR GLOBAL FOUNDATION:

Founded by twin sisters Shabnam and Shay Safarzadeh, Safar Global Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to unlocking educational opportunities for girls around the world. SGF works with trusted global partners to provide scholarships, essential resources, and skills training to girls in underserved communities, empowering them to lead lives of purpose and independence.

ABOUT SHABNAM & SHAY SAFARZADEH:

Shabnam and Shay Safar are Iranian-American twin entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and tastemakers at the helm of ventures spanning healthcare technology (Advanced eClinical, Externi), sustainable fashion (Safar NY) , and now, global education through Safar Global Foundation . Their work is defined by a dedication to innovation, impact, and the unwavering belief that style and substance are not mutually exclusive.

Media Contact:

Micaela Murphy

5164776766

[email protected]

SOURCE Safar Global Foundation