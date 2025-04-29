Chiller Body Accepted Into UF Innovate Accelerate At The Hub To Drive Global Expansion Of Its Patented Cooling Hat Inserts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With its proven cooling solution, Chiller Body joins a thriving community of forward-thinking startups at UF Innovate. The UF Innovate | Accelerate program is renowned for accelerating industry-defining innovations and driving those ventures toward global growth.

Revolutionizing Personal Cooling for a Hotter World

Founded by Peter Bowman, Chiller Body's Cooling Hat Insert was invented out of a personal struggle with heat stress. Bowman discovered a groundbreaking way to integrate a poly-gel insert for hats and helmets that delivers on-demand cooling-a critical factor in preventing heat exhaustion and improving performance. With global temperatures rising and record-breaking heatwaves becoming the norm , Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts are no longer optional - they are essential.

"The opportunity to expand this venture within the UF Innovate ecosystem is a significant milestone for our product and the Chiller Body brand," said Bowman . "As a Florida based business, we are fortunate to work with UF Innovate and continue our US and international market expansion where people are being increasingly affected by rising temperatures."

A Partnership with Impact

UF Innovate's accelerator facility offers access to deep R&D resources, top-tier mentorship and investor readiness programming-all designed to accelerate commercialization and scale viable business ventures.

"Chiller Body exemplifies the kind of innovation we are proud to support at UF Innovate," said Jennifer Harrell , assistant director of UF Innovate | Accelerate at The Hub. "With a patented and market tested product designed to prevent and mitigate heat stress, Chiller Body embodies the spirit of problem-solving that drives our ecosystem, says Harrel. "We are excited to welcome Chiller Body into our dynamic community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and business builders where they can leverage UF Innovates resources to accelerate their growth as they scale and position themselves for a successful exit."

Rising Market Demand for Cooling Wearables

The functional apparel market is on pace to reach $556 billion globally by 2028 , with a rapidly growing sub-sector dedicated to cooling technologies . According to the CDC, heat stress is responsible for over 700 deaths annually in the U.S. alone , while workplace injuries due to heat related illness (HRI) are often under reported. Functional cooling wearables are becoming a cornerstone of health and performance across sports, industrial safety and outdoor recreational markets.

Looking Ahead

With the benefit of UF Innovate | Accelerate's program, Chiller Body is open to strategic partnerships and distribution opportunities. Discussions with investors and international brand partners are underway as the company is currently preparing for growth-stage funding and expanding its employee base.

About UF Innovate | Accelerate

UF Innovate | Accelerate is an overarching entrepreneurship support program that includes Sid Martin Biotech, the globally recognized biotechnology incubator headquartered in Alachua, Florida, at Progress Park, and The Hub, the award-winning mixed-used incubator in the Gainesville, Florida, Innovation District. The incubation facilities have been honored with nine national and international awards for incubator excellence and achievements in technology commercialization, funding access, job creation, and technology-based economic development. UF Innovate | Accelerate is dedicated to mentoring and accelerating the growth of innovative early-stage bioscience and technology companies and supporting the economic growth of the North Central Florida region. For more information, visit UF Innovate .

