Klear.Ai Taps Enlyte's Tony Di Schino To Lead Delivery And PMO
"We are thrilled to welcome Tony Di Schino to Klear," said Ritza Vaughn, Executive Vice President, Klear . "His deep expertise in P&C claims automation and proven leadership in executing complex implementation projects will be invaluable as we continue to deliver transformative, intelligence–powered solutions to our clients."
About Klear
Klear is a leader in providing Native AI and ML–driven risk and claims management software. Headquartered in Cypress, California, Klear delivers integrated, end–to–end solutions that empower organizations to optimize risk assessment, automate claims processing, and gain actionable insights through advanced analytics. For more information, visit klearai .
Press & Media Contact:
Shiv Bansal
Press & Media Contact, Klear
Phone: +1 (619) 343–6260
Email: [email protected]
Website: klearai
SOURCE Klear
