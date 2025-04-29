Klear.Ai Taps Enlyte's Tony Di Schino To Lead Delivery And PMO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than 25 years of industry experience, Tony will oversee Klear's Delivery organization and Program Management Office, ensuring the seamless deployment of our award-winning RMIS, policy and claims administration solutions and best–in–class customer support. Based in Klear's Cypress headquarters, he will collaborate cross–functionally to drive operational excellence, accelerate time–to–value, and foster long–term client partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony Di Schino to Klear," said Ritza Vaughn, Executive Vice President, Klear . "His deep expertise in P&C claims automation and proven leadership in executing complex implementation projects will be invaluable as we continue to deliver transformative, intelligence–powered solutions to our clients."

About Klear

Klear is a leader in providing Native AI and ML–driven risk and claims management software. Headquartered in Cypress, California, Klear delivers integrated, end–to–end solutions that empower organizations to optimize risk assessment, automate claims processing, and gain actionable insights through advanced analytics. For more information, visit klearai .

