Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Klear.Ai Taps Enlyte's Tony Di Schino To Lead Delivery And PMO

Klear.Ai Taps Enlyte's Tony Di Schino To Lead Delivery And PMO


2025-04-29 08:47:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With more than 25 years of industry experience, Tony will oversee Klear's Delivery organization and Program Management Office, ensuring the seamless deployment of our award-winning RMIS, policy and claims administration solutions and best–in–class customer support. Based in Klear's Cypress headquarters, he will collaborate cross–functionally to drive operational excellence, accelerate time–to–value, and foster long–term client partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony Di Schino to Klear," said Ritza Vaughn, Executive Vice President, Klear . "His deep expertise in P&C claims automation and proven leadership in executing complex implementation projects will be invaluable as we continue to deliver transformative, intelligence–powered solutions to our clients."

About Klear

Klear is a leader in providing Native AI and ML–driven risk and claims management software. Headquartered in Cypress, California, Klear delivers integrated, end–to–end solutions that empower organizations to optimize risk assessment, automate claims processing, and gain actionable insights through advanced analytics. For more information, visit klearai .

Press & Media Contact:

Shiv Bansal
Press & Media Contact, Klear
Phone: +1 (619) 343–6260
Email: [email protected]
Website: klearai

SOURCE Klear

MENAFN29042025003732001241ID1109486213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search