Equinew FES: Adding Muscle At Kentucky's Biggest Week In Horse Sport -- Will Coleman & Timmy Score Big Win

Coleman's victory underscores the culmination of years of dedication, training, and the integration of advanced technologies in equine care. Among these innovations, Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) by EquiNew has become an invaluable tool for many top-tier competitors.

EquiNew's ConnectedFES system is designed to enhance muscle function, improve circulation, and expedite recovery, making it a staple in the routines of elite equestrian athletes. The system's portability and programmability allow for targeted therapy sessions tailored to each horse's specific needs.

"The EquiNew FES 310 is the ideal tool to treat deep muscle spasms. The therapeutic value of this device puts it in a class of its own. Plus, the horses find it very comfortable," says Tom Meyers, internationally recognized physiotherapist and FEI-permitted equine therapist. Meyers is best known for his long-time work with Olympic rider Steffen Peters and some of the most celebrated Olympic equine athletes, further solidifying his reputation for advancing elite horse performance.

Behind the scenes at the Kentucky Horse Park, many competitors rely on EquiNew's FES technology to prepare their horses for the rigors of competition and to aid in post-event recovery. The system's effectiveness in reducing muscle fatigue and enhancing performance has made it a trusted component in the care of world-class equine athletes.

Coleman's achievement with Timmy is a testament to the harmonious blend of traditional training methods and modern therapeutic technologies. As the sport of eventing continues to evolve, tools like EquiNew's FES are playing a pivotal role in supporting the health and longevity of horses at the highest levels of competition.

"Relief. Recovery. Performance. That's our promise-and it's what top riders quietly count on," says Tony Loiacono, CEO of EquiNew. "This week is a showcase of excellence, and EquiNew is honored to support these remarkable athletes, horse and rider, behind the scenes."

