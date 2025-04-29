New Book Offers Tantalizing New Clues In The Unsolved Case Of The Zodiac Killer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The case of the Zodiac Killer has confounded generations of both professional and amateur sleuths, and has generated countless articles, books, podcast episodes, and David Fincher's remarkable 2007 film "Zodiac." But despite all of this attention and fascination with the case, there has been no resolution to the series of murders that terrorized the Bay Area in the late 1960's. Until now.

"Richard was a friend," said Bigtwin, author of The Only Time Richard Got Angry with Me . "When I first learned he was a suspect in the Zodiac killings, I was incredulous, but I then remembered this strange moment when he got uncharacteristically angry – about astrology. It gave me pause and spurred me to learn about the Zodiac case. While I initially didn't believe I had anything to add, my discoveries years later in the archives of Stanford student publications - the Stanford Chaparral and Daily - blew my mind and are too great to dismiss."

Bigtwin's new book lays out a meticulous string of evidence and discoveries based around some as yet unknown facts, raising questions including:



Is there evidence that the Zodiac Killer was on the Stanford University campus in 1969 and 1971?

Are there clues hidden in issues of the Stanford Daily and Stanford Chaparral that could upend the entire Zodiac case? Will a single out of character moment of anger more than thirty years ago be the one mistake that solves the Zodiac case?

The Only Time Richard Got Angry at Me is a firsthand account of the prankings, ravings, and the counterculture, art and computer scenes on the Stanford campus in the 1960's to the 1980's - and exposes the possibility that one of the 20th Century's most elusive serial killers might have been hiding in plain site on one of our nation's most illustrious campuses. It's an essential addition to the library of any serial killer obsessive as well as an engaging account that might crack the case of one of the greatest murder mysteries of the last century.

"If Zodiac was at Stanford, this also changes our perception of four campus murders of the early 70s, one of which is still a cold case," said Bigtwin. "Once I put it all together, the Zodiac-Mikado connection, the Geikie bylines, the fake Chaparral issue, and the two Message to the Zodiac editorials, one at Stanford and one by the main accuser of Gaikowski, I knew I had to come forward with my discoveries."

The Only Time Richard Got Angry at Me is available now at Amazon as well as in independent bookstores nationwide.

ABOUT JAMES BIGTWIN: James Bigtwin Is a 1988 graduate of Stanford University, where he was editor of the Stanford Chaparral. An award-winning computer artist, he created virtual sets for ABC News, ESPN, Discovery and others; creator of Digital Hachiko, animated character of Japan's legendary dog; performed at Montreux Jazz Festival; had 3 songs played on Dr. Demento; worked with Dr. John C. Lilly; programed an underwater touchscreen computer for dolphin-human communication research; founder of Technoromantics NYC parties; co-founder of Disorient; organized a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of fried chicken; is the basis for the cartoon character Jim on the cult TV show Mission Hill; and drawn thousands of mandalas on self-programmed software. For more information visit the site

