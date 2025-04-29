A Monster Surprise For Cincinnati Northern Tool + Equipment Customers: Legendary Monster Jam® Truck To Make A Stop At Store

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away a(while supplies last) at theirlocation in Sharonville to customers who purchase $50 or more of Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products.

"We know Northern Tool customers love torque and horsepower! We're thrilled to partner with Monster Jam® to bring the excitement of a real Monster Jam truck to Cincinnati area customers, families and fans," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool ), Instagram (@northern_tool ), TikTok (@northerntool ), X (Twitter) (@northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment