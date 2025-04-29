Clearsense Earns NCQA's Validated Data Stream Status For Second Consecutive Year

Clearsense is amongst the first to achieve FHIR output validation, enhancing its support for real-time data exchanges, deeper analytics, and high-integrity research use cases



NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based data enablement platform company, announced today it has once again achieved Validated Data Stream status in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. This marks the second consecutive year Clearsense has earned the recognition, further reinforcing its role as both a Certified Data Partner and a trusted source of high-quality clinical data.

As part of Cohort 8, Clearsense is one of the first participants to receive validation for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)®-a modern standard that supports richer, more flexible data structures and enables real-time data exchange. The transition to FHIR is also being driven by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), aimed at improving interoperability and access across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Our customers aren't just managing data-they're bending cost curves, transforming care, innovating in real time, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. FHIR validation from NCQA proves that Clearsense is not only ready for that future-we're building it. We're proud to deliver the kind of trusted, high-integrity data that fuels bold decisions and drives real change across healthcare," said Jonathan Cook, Chief Technology Officer at Clearsense.

Validated data streams confirm that the information accurately reflects what's in the EHR, with NCQA reviewing how the data is collected, managed, and shared from start to finish. The data streams were validated across three major electronic health record (EHR) systems – Epic, GE Centricity, and Medent - expanding the company's support across a broader ecosystem of providers and technologies.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like Clearsense are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS ® ) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is revitalizing healthcare data with its innovative approach. Its 1Clearsense data enablement platform is a cutting-edge, cloud-native solution that integrates advanced tools and technologies. This platform empowers healthcare organizations to swiftly and seamlessly access data from diverse sources when and where it's needed. Clearsense's solutions have garnered adoption across a spectrum of healthcare institutions, including large integrated delivery networks, health systems, regional hospitals, academic medical research centers, payors, and life sciences. By enabling digital information, Clearsense drives unparalleled value, fostering innovation, streamlining operations, enhancing care quality, and generating substantial cost savings. Learn more at clearsense .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

[email protected]

617-894-1153

SOURCE Clearsense

