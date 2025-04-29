VCI Global To Announce Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On May 13, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2024, before markets open on May 13, 2025. VCI Global's management team will hold an earnings call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial and business outlook.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time.

To access the call, please register at the following link to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN:



An archived version of the conference call will be available for replay at , beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

“We are excited and look forward to sharing the progress and growth our company has experienced during the fiscal year 2024 with our investors,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

...