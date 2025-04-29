Outbrain To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 9, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), which is operating under the new Teads brand, announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, May 9, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-497-9071 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8727. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and replay is 13753068. The replay will be available until May 23, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Combined Company

Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB) and Teads combined on February 3, 2025 and are operating under the new Teads brand. The new Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, the new Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 36 countries.

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...

(332) 205-8999