Alico, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 13, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4136 in the United States and 1-203-518-9843 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11158744.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop is harvested in the first half of calendar year 2025, due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida's agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at .

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...