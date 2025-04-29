Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cormedix Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide A Corporate Update On May 6, 2025


2025-04-29 08:47:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Tuesday, May 6 th @ 8:30am ET
Domestic: 1-844-676-2922
International: 1-412-634-6840
Conference ID: 10198548
Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in Total Parenteral Nutrition and Pediatric patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: .

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
...
(617) 430-7576


