Sky Quarry Taps TAR360 To Drive Production Growth And Operational Excellence At Foreland Refinery

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) (“Sky Quarry” or the“Company”), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced it has engaged Kevin Arrington of TAR360 as a strategic consultant. Arrington will work closely with the Sky Quarry team to accelerate the company's growth trajectory, optimize internal processes, and support execution across key operational initiatives.

The consulting engagement will focus on a production scale-up strategy at the Company's Foreland Refinery, Nevada's only operational crude oil refinery. The initiative includes optimizing existing infrastructure and implementing a clear roadmap to initially increase output by up to 125%, from 20,000 to 45,000 barrels per month, and ultimately by up to 300% to 80,000 barrels per month.

By improving distillation and refracturing processes at the Foreland Refinery, Sky Quarry is driving greater refining efficiency and accelerating the conversion of recycled liquid asphalt from waste shingles into blended, sustainably produced fuels and other high-value materials. The Company believes that this initiative will reinforce its position as a next-generation energy provider and will enhance its ability to meet rising regional demand, particularly as California faces ongoing fuel supply constraints driven by refinery closures and tightening environmental regulations.

“As we scale Sky Quarry into a fully integrated waste-to-energy platform, it's critical that our internal systems evolve with our growth,” said David Sealock, CEO of Sky Quarry.“Kevin Arrington and TAR360 bring a proven track record of transforming complex operations into high-performance systems, delivering measurable results for companies like BP, Shell, and Boeing. By leveraging that expertise, we're strengthening our foundation for disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term shareholder value.”

Arrington and TAR360 will also help design and implement a practical operating framework that connects day-to-day activities with Sky Quarry's broader business goals, ensuring teams are aligned, performance is measurable, and resources are focused where they will have the greatest impact on the Company's operating results. At the same time, he will evaluate and upgrade the Company's internal reporting systems, giving the Board and executive leadership better access to timely, decision-ready information to support strategic oversight and improve transparency.

About Kevin Arrington and TAR360

Kevin Arrington is the founder of TAR360, a performance consulting firm with over 15 years of experience driving operational improvements across the energy, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. Known for delivering measurable results, including nearly $1 billion in added revenue at BP's Whiting Refinery and significant efficiency gains at Shell, Boeing, and American Airlines, Arrington applies a proprietary 16 Dimensions Framework to identify performance gaps and streamline complex systems. His engagement with Sky Quarry will focus on scaling production at the Foreland Refinery, aligning internal operations, and strengthening governance systems to support the Company's next phase of sustainable growth.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include“forward-looking statements.” All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

