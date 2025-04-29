ALDX ALERT: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Investors Are Reminded Of Pending Securities Investigation – Contact BFA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firmannounces an investigation into Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Aldeyra Therapeutics being Investigated?

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, reproxalap, is being developed for the treatment of dry eye disease.

During the relevant period, Aldeyra Therapeutics announced the success of its Phase III dry eye chamber clinical trial for reproxalap. The company stated that the trial's results were“uniquely supportive” of reproxalap's effect on reducing ocular discomfort and that reproxalap was the first investigational drug with“pivotal data” to support reducing redness. What's more, the company stated that the trial“satisfies FDA requirements” for New Drug Application resubmission.

In truth, Aldeyra Therapeutics' Phase III trial failed to demonstrate reproxalap's efficacy in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes. The Phase III trial data suffered from potential methodological issues, including a difference in baseline scores across treatment arms, that did not satisfy the FDA requirements for NDA resubmission.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On April 3, 2025, Aldeyra Therapeutics issued a press release stating that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the NDA for reproxalap. The FDA stated that the NDA“failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes.” The FDA identified concerns with the trial data submitted with the NDA, which the FDA stated may be related to methodological issues, including a difference in baseline scores across treatment arms. This news caused the price of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock to fall nearly 75% over the course of the trading day, from a closing price of $5.33 per share on April 2, 2025.

What Can You Do?

