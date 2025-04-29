Farmers And Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $1.2 Million, Or $0.37 Per Share, For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
| Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands except per share and share data
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,779
|$
|63,962
|Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
|918
|697
|Cash and cash equivalents
|22,697
|64,659
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|100
|100
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|123,780
|125,713
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit
|losses of $62.5 thousand and $35.6 thousand
|21,135
|20,499
|Equity security, at fair value
|530
|518
|Restricted stock, at cost
|715
|921
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|240
|157
|Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4.3 million and $4.3 million
|600,048
|582,993
|Premises and equipment, net
|7,316
|7,349
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,376
|2,439
|Deferred income taxes, net
|7,246
|7,606
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,176
|1,176
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,429
|15,324
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|7,024
|7,026
|Other assets
|7,746
|8,163
|Total assets
|$
|817,558
|$
|844,643
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|104,379
|$
|107,197
|Interest-bearing
|631,219
|651,609
|Total deposits
|735,598
|758,806
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|5,482
|5,564
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances
|-
|5,000
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|10,858
|11,329
|Accrued interest payable
|766
|1,003
|Other liabilities
|6,306
|6,669
|Total liabilities
|759,010
|788,371
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
|authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
|3,175,347 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024
|32
|32
|Additional paid-in capital
|31,294
|31,136
|Retained earnings
|42,777
|41,613
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,555
|)
|(16,509
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,548
|56,272
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|817,558
|$
|844,643
| Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands except per share data
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|8,366
|$
|6,882
|Investment securities - taxable
|1,051
|1,579
|Investment securities - tax exempt
|156
|137
|Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets
|313
|468
|Total interest income
|9,886
|9,066
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|4,249
|3,101
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|17
|23
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|12
|13
|Federal Reserve Bank advances
|-
|622
|Long-term debt
|113
|134
|Total interest expense
|4,391
|3,893
|Net interest income
|5,495
|5,174
|Provision for credit losses
|30
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|5,465
|5,174
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|165
|195
|Mortgage banking income
|29
|5
|Bank owned life insurance income
|105
|90
|Fair value adjustment of equity security
|9
|(4
|)
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|94
|-
|Gain on insurance proceeds, net
|-
|143
|Other fees and commissions
|112
|75
|Total noninterest income
|514
|504
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries
|2,207
|1,976
|Employee benefits
|382
|606
|Occupancy
|328
|246
|Furniture and equipment
|335
|242
|Professional services
|173
|205
|Automated teller machine and debit card expenses
|168
|135
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
|199
|98
|Postage, delivery, and armored carrier
|78
|82
|Advertising
|56
|48
|Other real estate owned expense
|5
|3
|Other
|567
|471
|Total noninterest expense
|4,498
|4,112
|Income before income taxes
|1,481
|1,566
|Income taxes
|316
|346
|Net income
|$
|1,165
|$
|1,220
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.39
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.39
|Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
|(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands except per share data
|As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING DATA
|Interest income
|$
|9,886
|$
|9,066
|$
|7,051.53
|Interest expense
|4,391
|3,892
|1,395
|Net interest income
|5,495
|5,174
|5,657
|Provision for credit losses
|30
|-
|(270
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|5,465
|5,174
|5,927
|Noninterest income
|514
|504
|382
|Noninterest expense
|4,498
|4,112
|3,757
|Income before income taxes
|1,481
|1,566
|2,552
|Income taxes
|316
|346
|651
|Net income
|$
|1,165
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,901
|PER SHARE DATA
|Net income (Basic and diluted)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.62
|Dividends
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Book value
|$
|18.44
|$
|17.03
|$
|16.53
|KEY RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|0.57
|%
|0.61
|%
|1.05
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.22
|%
|9.40
|%
|15.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|75.23
|%
|72.42
|%
|59.55
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|2.81
|%
|2.69
|%
|3.24
|%
|Tier 1 capital leverage ratio
|9.48
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.97
|%
|Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
|(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands except per share data
|As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|AT PERIOD END
|Total assets
|$
|817,558
|$
|794,593
|$
|722,679
|Gross loans
|604,352
|541,398
|525,485
|Cash and cash equivalents
|22,697
|25,633
|9,566
|Securities
|145,569
|182,325
|146,300
|Deposits
|735,598
|655,978
|637,309
|Borrowings
|10,858
|71,742
|24,625
|Stockholders' equity
|58,548
|53,077
|50,757
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total assets
|$
|816,760
|$
|799,841
|$
|723,106
|Gross loans
|593,653
|534,566
|525,516
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,648
|37,224
|8,719
|Securities
|169,215
|208,134
|169,873
|Deposits
|634,274
|550,010
|501,185
|Borrowings
|4,946
|69,551
|36,124
|Stockholders' equity
|54,127
|51,928
|49,071
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,789
|$
|1,898
|$
|1,898
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.71
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.87
|%
Contact:
| Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104
