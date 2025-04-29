Maternal and Infant Health R & D seed awards to New jersey based innovative startup firms

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delphine Diagnostics receives Maternal and Infant Health R&D Award Grant from the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (NJ CSIT)Delphine Diagnostics, an emerging company in medical diagnostics, is honored to announce that it has been awarded the Maternal and Infant Health Award on Tuesday, March 5, 2025. This prestigious recognition, presented by New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), highlights the company's commitment to developing faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions that improve healthcare outcomes for pregnant women and infants.Delphine Diagnostics is developing significantly better diagnostic tools designed to address critical challenges in healthcare. By leveraging sepsis-related biomarkers and artificial intelligence, the company aims to improve early detection, prevent disease, and provide personalized care for elderly population, expectant mothers and infants.The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation R&D Grant is part of a New Jersey statewide initiative to fund companies developing innovative, research-based technologies that improve maternal and infant health outcomes. The program emphasizes solutions that address racial disparities, maternal mortality, and inequities in perinatal care.Delphine Diagnostics was selected for its research efforts and dedication to improving early diagnostics in maternal and infants' healthcare through technology-driven solutions.The Maternal and Infant Health R&D Award from NJ CSIT is a testament to Delphine's ongoing commitment to innovation, impact, and community well-being. This grant will support continued research and product development to further accelerate diagnostic advancements in maternal and infant care.“Further at Delphine Diagnostics, we are committed to revolutionizing medical diagnostics to meet the goal of providing safer, more joyful, and sacred experiences for expectant mothers and infants. We are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in reducing maternal mortality rates and enhancing perinatal care across New Jersey and beyond within the United States.”- Andiappan Bala, CEO, Delphine Diagnostics IncThe Delphine Diagnostics team extends its deepest gratitude to First Lady Tammy Murphy, NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan, MIHIA Chair Lisa Asare, and CSIT Executive Director Judith A. Sheft, Program Officers Mahako Etta and Frances Keel for their exemplary communication and support in advancing maternal and infant health innovation across New Jersey.Delphine Diagnostics team thanks Rutgers Business School Industry Accademia Collaboation on Customer Discovery Initiative, special mention Faculty members Professor Agresta, and Professor Khandare, as well as graduate students Kunj Desai, Simbiat Ajao, Kellie Crouch, Ujjawal Pandey,Sarthak Shukla, and Benjamin Inglese.

