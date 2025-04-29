Union Cabinet To Meet Tomorrow, First After Barbaric Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Union Cabinet is slated to meet on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - for the first time since the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

The Union Cabinet meet will likely take place after the second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on April 30.

These meetings are then likely to be followed by a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, according to reports.

There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week, and only the CCS had met on April 23, condemning the terror attack.

In the first CCS meet chaired by PM Modi, India took a slew of measures against Pakistan. The country announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the Attari border, the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals, the blockade of many of its YouTube channels and X handles, and downgrading the diplomatic ties with Pakistan by downsizing the already truncated staff in embassies, thereby forcing them back to their country of origin.

A total of 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed on April 22 while they were on holiday in the green meadows of Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, which shook the entire nation and the world.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the internal security situation and assess the evolving threat perception.

Heads of key paramilitary forces were present at the meeting, which focused on tightening border security, enhancing counter-terror capabilities, and coordinating intelligence sharing across forces in view of heightened tensions following the April 22 attack.

The Pahalgam attack has triggered a series of swift and significant policy decisions from the Central government.