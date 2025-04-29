Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Directs Depts To Resolve Waterlogging Before Monsoon

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 29 (IANS) The Gurugram district administration is in action mode to tackle waterlogging problem in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

To take stock of the arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to provide relief to the people, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the critical points of waterlogging and inspected the works related to drainage.

During this, officials of the MCG and GMDA were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar visited the Ambience Mall, Shankar Chowk, Sikanderpur, Shiv Nadar School, AIT Chowk, Sectors 52, 56, 46, 47, 57, Sushant Lok, Artemis Road and Mayfield Garden during the inspection and instructed the officials to complete all the necessary preparations in time before the monsoon this time at places in the city where there was more waterlogging during the last monsoon.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the NHAI officials to construct a breaker before entering the underpass as well as install high capacity water pumps here.

"Ensure cleaning of all the culverts and adjacent drains built under the national highway in the limits of Gurugram so that the rainwater can easily flow into the main drain," he told the officials.

Along with this, the NHAI officials were instructed to make necessary improvements in the arrangements for rainwater drainage in their area of ​​work.

The NHAI officials informed the Deputy Commissioner about the blockage of drains here due to people throwing garbage in surface drains in various parts of the city which is a major problem.

Taking cognisance of the above problem, Kumar asked the MCG officials to place big dustbins at such identified places told by the NHAI and also make the local people aware that they should throw garbage in those dustbins only.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he will soon visit Narsinghpur, Hero Honda Chowk and take stock of the work being done there.

The issue also came up that due to lack of proper cleaning of drainage and sewerage network in various sectors of the Municipal Corporation, rainwater overflows and creates the problem of waterlogging.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar directed the corporation officials to identify all such sectors and ensure that the entire drainage and sewerage network is cleaned within the stipulated time period.

During the inspection, GMDA Executive Engineer Vikram Singh told the Deputy Commissioner about the area related to Haryana Tourism Department adjacent to Udyog Vihar in front of Ambience Mall and said that construction and demolition waste is being dumped illegally at some identified places here.

Due to this the natural water bodies have been affected at this place.

The Deputy Commissioner said that soon the width of the pond area will be increased by GMDA through machines at this place. Due to this the water of Udyog Vihar, Surya Vihar and Dhundahera village can be diverted here.

Giving information about the first stage in Sikandarpur, he added that the cleaning work has been completed here.

Apart from this, there is open space above the drainage at some places which is being covered on priority.

Giving information about the arrangements made near Shiv Nadar School, GMDA Executive Engineer said that check dams have been built at various places by GMDA in the Aravalli area.

Due to this the speed of water towards the city reduces during the rainy season, this process also helps in recharging the water level.

Regarding the drainage work going on near Banjara Market, he said that this work will be completed in a week.

Apart from this, since this is a lowline area, arrangements for additional pumps are also being made for drainage of water in some identified societies.