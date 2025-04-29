403
Trump Administration Investigates Harvard Law Journal for Race Bias Claims
(MENAFN) The Trump administration announced on Monday that it has initiated investigations into Harvard University and its prestigious Harvard Law Review, probing claims that race may be influencing editorial decisions at the legal journal.
The civil rights divisions of both the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced they had initiated investigations "based on reports of race-based discrimination permeating the operations of the journal."
According to the offices, the inquiries are triggered by concerns that the journal’s membership and article selection policies could violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"Harvard Law Review’s article selection process appears to pick winners and losers on the basis of race, employing a spoils system in which the race of the legal scholar is as, if not more, important than the merit of the submission," stated Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.
"Title VI’s demands are clear: recipients of federal financial assistance may not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin. No institution—no matter its pedigree, prestige, or wealth—is above the law. The Trump administration will not allow Harvard, or any other recipients of federal funds, to trample on anyone’s civil rights," Trainor noted.
This comes just days after Harvard University sued the Trump administration over the cancellation of over $2 billion in federal funding, marking the first major university to publicly challenge the administration’s policies. These policies are part of the administration's broader actions against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which it has labeled as "illegal and immoral discrimination," especially following protests over Israel's war in Gaza.
