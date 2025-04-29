JUMEX HARD® NECTAR RAPID EXPANSION TAKES THE U.S. BY STORM WITH COAST-TO-COAST WALMART LAUNCH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Jumex Hard's rapid expansion into new markets reflects the overwhelming response from consumers who love its bold and authentic fruit blends," said Abid Rizvi, CEO of AriZona Beverages. "We are committed to growing this category and bringing innovative beverage experiences to even more consumers nationwide."

New Big Can Size Unveiled

In addition to its nationwide takeover, Jumex Hard is introducing a highly anticipated Big Can (22 oz.) format for its popular Strawberry and Pineapple-Coconut hard nectar blends. This larger size, initially rolling out in Arizona and California, was developed to address overwhelming consumer demand, allowing fans to enjoy the beverages they love in a signature size.

"Consumer feedback has been at the heart of our innovation and the launch of the Big Can format is a direct response to their enthusiasm for Jumex Hard," said Salvi Folch, CEO of Grupo Jumex. "This new size gives our fans even more of the refreshing, fruit-forward taste they crave while reinforcing our position as the leader in the hard nectar category."

About Grupo Jumex

Grupo Jumex® was founded in Mexico more than 60 years ago and is ranked among the top companies with the best reputation. The company produces, markets, and distributes high-quality fruit-based beverages that are available in Mexico, U.S., and many other countries around the world. For more information, visit

For more information on availability and market expansions for Jumex Hard®, visit .

About AriZona Beverages

Born out of Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, AriZona Beverages is a family-owned and operated American company committed to delivering top-quality beverages in uniquely designed packaging that remain accessible and affordable. As the makers of America's #1 ready-to-drink iced tea, AriZona has built a devoted fan base with its iconic $0.99 Big Cans and no-frills approach to the market. The brand thrives on authenticity and leading trends without relying on focus groups or flashy advertising. With a fierce social media following and a commitment to keeping it real, AriZona continues to set the standard in the beverage industry.

To learn more, visit drinkarizona .

