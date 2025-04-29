Franklin Financial Reports First Quarter 2025 Results Declares Dividend
|
Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $2.3 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-three community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information , .
Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC''). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.
Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of I995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions and their effect on the Corporation and our customers, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Summary
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
27,058
|
|
$
|
26,856
|
|
$
|
23,809
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
11,452
|
|
|
11,760
|
|
|
10,256
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
15,606
|
|
|
15,096
|
|
|
13,553
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
490
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
(38)
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
452
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
4,562
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
4,188
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
14,577
|
|
|
14,335
|
|
|
13,284
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
4,812
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
4,005
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
644
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,922
|
|
$
|
487
|
|
$
|
3,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
Regular cash dividends declared
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Highlights (as of )
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,257,478
|
|
$
|
2,197,841
|
|
$
|
2,011,614
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
|
|
495,487
|
|
|
508,604
|
|
|
462,951
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
1,437,747
|
|
|
1,380,424
|
|
|
1,261,062
|
Deposits
|
|
|
1,867,577
|
|
|
1,815,647
|
|
|
1,559,312
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
280,000
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
151,391
|
|
|
144,716
|
|
|
134,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Management (fair value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth Management
|
|
$
|
1,183,180
|
|
$
|
1,169,282
|
|
$
|
1,107,611
|
Held at third party brokers
|
|
|
139,918
|
|
|
139,872
|
|
|
151,465
|
Total assets under management
|
|
$
|
1,323,098
|
|
$
|
1,309,154
|
|
$
|
1,259,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
Performance Ratios
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Return on average assets*
|
|
|
0.72 %
|
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
|
0.67 %
|
Return on average equity*
|
|
|
10.80 %
|
|
|
1.32 %
|
|
|
10.21 %
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
36.16 %
|
|
|
290.14 %
|
|
|
41.62 %
|
Net interest margin*
|
|
|
3.05 %
|
|
|
2.92 %
|
|
|
2.88 %
|
Net loans recovered (charged-off)/average loans*
|
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
|
-0.02 %
|
|
|
0.00 %
|
Nonperforming loans / gross loans
|
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
|
0.04 %
|
Nonperforming assets / total assets
|
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
|
0.02 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / loans
|
|
|
1.27 %
|
|
|
1.26 %
|
|
|
1.29 %
|
Book value, per share
|
|
$
|
33.99
|
|
$
|
32.69
|
|
$
|
30.55
|
Tangible book value (1)
|
|
$
|
31.97
|
|
$
|
30.65
|
|
$
|
28.50
|
Market value, per share
|
|
$
|
35.45
|
|
$
|
29.90
|
|
$
|
26.20
|
Market value/book value ratio
|
|
|
104.30 %
|
|
|
91.47 %
|
|
|
85.76 %
|
Market value/tangible book value ratio
|
|
|
110.90 %
|
|
|
97.54 %
|
|
|
91.94 %
|
Price/earnings multiple*
|
|
|
10.07
|
|
|
67.95
|
|
|
8.51
|
Current quarter dividend yield*
|
|
|
3.61 %
|
|
|
4.28 %
|
|
|
4.89 %
|
* Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP versus non-GAAP Presentations – The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets. By eliminating intangible assets (Goodwill), the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
151,391
|
|
$
|
144,716
|
|
$
|
134,237
|
Less intangible assets
|
|
|
(9,016)
|
|
|
(9,016)
|
|
|
(9,016)
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
142,375
|
|
|
135,700
|
|
|
125,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
|
4,454
|
|
|
4,427
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
31.97
|
|
$
|
30.65
|
|
$
|
28.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary Results Excluding Securities Losses (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
12/31/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities losses as reported
|
|
$
|
(4,267)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities losses as reported, net of tax benefit (21%) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
(3,371)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income as reported
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus securities losses
|
|
|
4,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income excluding securities losses (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
4,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income as reported
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus securities losses, net of tax benefit
|
|
|
3,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income excluding securities losses net of tax benefit (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
3,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
