Aaron Thurlow Joins Caelux® As Senior Vice President Of Sales & Marketing To Lead Global Product Commercialization And Accelerate Revenue Growth

Solar veteran joins Caelux executive team at key growth milestone to advance company as an industry leader of perovskite technology worldwide

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux® , a pioneer in utilizing perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Aaron Thurlow as the company's new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales and Marketing.

Thurlow is a multifaceted global executive leader who has built and scaled businesses in the solar industry over the past two decades. With a focus on commercialization, Thurlow brings deep experience launching new products and technologies, creating customer partnerships, building teams and driving revenue growth. Throughout his career he has helped expand the solar industry, serving on industry boards (SEIA and CALSSA) and in reviewer, mentor and advisor roles. Thurlow has brought lasting success to both notable start-ups and publicly traded companies including SunPower, National Semiconductor (now Texas Instruments), Silevo (now Tesla), Omnidian, and LONGi Solar, among others.

Thurlow joins Caelux at a pivotal time and will leverage his expertise to accelerate commercial success for the company's leading active glass perovskite products. Thurlow has the unique combination of experience in generating initial revenue for growth-stage companies and stepping into roles where he has multiplied revenue to hundreds of millions.

"We're thrilled to have Aaron join the Caelux team to advance our company's growth and position in the global marketplace as we prepare for the market deployment of our flagship Caelux® One product," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "His experience in commercialization and revenue generation will be a valuable asset to our team as we embark on the next phase of development in solar technology, bringing perovskites to the world."

Thurlow's focus on fostering company growth and his commitment to driving the adoption of products that enable the energy transition will be instrumental for Caelux.

"I am energized to join Caelux as our perovskite tandem technology provides a rare step-function improvement for solar technology, having the profound ability to further cement solar as the future dominant source of global energy," said Thurlow. "My career has been focused on aligning with companies that have the ability to transform the industry, and Caelux is more than well-positioned."

About Caelux ®

Caelux® 's proprietary technologies improve the performance of any new crystalline silicon module, making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective. Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is at the forefront of the emerging science of perovskites, a special class of nanomaterials. Its flagship product, Caelux® One, is an innovative product that integrates seamlessly into existing PV module manufacturing processes, boosting performance, reducing installed costs, and accelerating the proliferation of solar. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn .

About Aaron Thurlow

Aaron Thurlow is a widely known and respected expert in the solar energy industry. He identified photovoltaics as a key energy transition technology nearly three decades ago while studying energy in the built environment at UC San Diego. He earned his Master's in Energy and Environmental Policy from the University of Delaware where he focused his studies on the cross-section of photovoltaics engineering, policy and business.

