AXA XL Extends Cyber Insurance To Small And Midsize Businesses With New Appointment In The Americas

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is extending its cyber insurance offerings for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) with the addition of Michelle Aliperti in the Americas. Based in New York, Ms. Aliperti joins as Head of SME, reporting to Michelle Chia, Chief Underwriting Officer, Cyber, Design and Select Professional at AXA XL.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Chia said: "We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to our team. Her extensive expertise in cyber insurance and her proven track record of driving growth in E&O and Cyber portfolios will be instrumental as we enhance our offerings for businesses of all sizes. Michelle's innovative approach, particularly her creation of an Underwriter Center to address small businesses' insurance needs, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering tailored solutions."

With nearly 30 years of insurance underwriting experience, Ms. Aliperti joins AXA XL from CNA where she most recently managed its E&O, Cyber, and Media portfolio. In her new role with AXA XL, Ms. Aliperti will drive AXA XL's plans to extend its cyber insurance offerings to SMEs as well as continue to grow its Commercial E&O offerings to design and other service professionals.

According to Ms. Chia, "With Michelle on board, we are excited to expand our reach to new clients. We're intent on meeting clients through nontraditional distribution channels while leveraging technology and other innovation to provide better solutions and response times that align with clients' expectations in today's fast-paced world."

AXA XL also recently assembled a Middle Market and Wholesale cyber underwriting teams . Together, these dedicated underwriting teams are designed to meet the cyber insurance needs of a growing client base while accommodating the evolving buying preferences of cyber insurance clients and aligning with broker partners' distribution models.

SOURCE AXA XL

