Edward Jones Expands Offerings For High Net Worth Clients With Alternative Investments And Advanced Financial Planning Services

ST. LOUIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is expanding its offerings to include alternative investments available to eligible clients in Edward Jones GenerationsTM, the firm's first private client service for U.S. high net worth investors. This strategic move underscores the firm's commitment to providing sophisticated financial products, solutions and personalized experiences for clients with $10 million or more in investable assets.

Beginning May 5, Edward Jones GenerationsTM clients will have access to alternative investments focused on private markets including private equity, private credit and private real estate. Alternative investments will be delivered through the Edward Jones Advisory Solutions® Unified Managed Account (UMA) program, part of the firm's advisory fee-based solutions. Initially, this offering will be exclusive to Edward Jones GenerationsTM clients, with plans to expand the range of alternative investment options and client reach over time.

"Edward Jones is committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals, and we are always looking to expand our products, solutions and experiences designed to help make these goals a reality," said Russ Tipper, Principal and Head of Products at Edward Jones. "We believe alternative investments represent an opportunity for our high net worth clients to diversify their portfolios."

Edward Jones entered into a relationship with CAIS, a leading alternative investment technology platform for financial advisors, to expand access to a menu of alternative investments for its clients. The CAIS streamlined, tech-enabled platform is designed to simplify the end-to-end alternative investing experience, enabling financial advisors to more efficiently discover, learn and allocate investment options reducing complexity and saving them time.

Financial advisors serving Edward Jones GenerationsTM clients will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of alternative investment options through CAIS's on-demand learning platform, CAIS IQ, and CAIS Live in-person education events-empowering them to help meet clients' unique needs in this space.

Also on May 5, Edward Jones GenerationsTM will begin offering ongoing advanced financial planning designed to meet high net worth clients' complex needs and includes a dedicated team of planning, estate, tax and other strategists. In addition to foundational elements of financial planning, Edward Jones GenerationsTM financial planning may include more advanced planning capabilities, such as cash flow analysis, complex tax, estate or trust considerations, business owner planning or philanthropic planning.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.2 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2024. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at , and its recruiting website is . Member SIPC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words that predict or indicate future events, such as "will," "may," "potential," "plan," "goals," "opportunity," "over time" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this press release, and the firm does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or new information.

SOURCE Edward Jones

