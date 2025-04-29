Leaf Home Celebrates 20 Years Of Trusted Home Improvement Solutions

Milestone year marked by new website, revitalized brand, and customer commitment.

HUDSON, Ohio, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, North America's largest home improvement company, is proudly celebrating 20 years of delivering trusted solutions to millions of homeowners. From humble roots in Northeast Ohio as LeafFilter-a product that grew to become an award-winning leader in gutter protection-Leaf Home has evolved into a brand with more than 260 locations and over 4,000 employees. Today, the company offers a full suite of home improvement services, including water filtration, stair lifts, bathroom remodels, garage flooring, and more.

To mark the milestone, Leaf Home introduced a refreshed brand identity developed in partnership with world-leading brand experts Landor. Its newly redesigned website, LeafHome, unifies all products and services under one brand and offers streamlined access to home solutions and educational resources. Leaf Home has also created a special logo for the 20-year anniversary. Together, the updated brand and digital experience showcase Leaf Home's evolution and reinforce its promise to customers of home improvement done right at every stepTM.

In the spirit of giving back, Leaf Home will give away home improvement services to one of its earliest customers and organize company-wide employee volunteer days to support the communities it serves. Homeowners will also be able to take advantage of special anniversary promotions throughout the year.

"The past two decades have been defined by the trust our customers have placed in Leaf Home," said Rocco Mango, CEO of Leaf Home. "Every home we've entered and every project we've completed is part of a larger story about helping people live better. This milestone belongs to our team and our customers-it's taken dedication, heart, and a shared belief that home improvement should be done differently-and done right. I'm grateful to everyone who has shaped our story and am excited for what's ahead."

As Leaf Home looks ahead to its next chapter, the company remains focused on reimagining home improvement by putting people first. With new solutions on the horizon, Leaf Home will continue to drive innovation that addresses the changing needs of homeowners. This forward-thinking approach will ensure Leaf Home continues to lead the industry and deliver peace of mind to customers for years to come.

Visit to learn more about 20 years of home improvement excellence.

About Leaf Home

Leaf HomeTM is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 260 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter ® ), water purification, garage flooring, windows and doors, bathroom remodels, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home delivers reliable, end-to-end service, from product selection to expert installation, ensuring each job is done right at every step TM. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED