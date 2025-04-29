Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $6.18 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $54.2 million, or 0.9%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents of $70.8 million and investments held to maturity of $11.5 million, partially offset by an increase of investment securities available for sale of $29.9 million.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio at March 31, 2025 was 7.46%, compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 10.37% and 12.52%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 11.09% and 12.33%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $2.12 billion or 357.37%, and $2.08 billion or 359.52%, respectively. Non-owner occupied construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $365.7 million or 61.69%, and $336.0 million or 57.99%, respectively.
CRE loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.54 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at March 31, 2025.
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
Owner Occupied
|
|
Non-Owner Occupied
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Average LTV(1)
|
|
Average
|
|
Loan
|
|
Average LTV(1)
|
|
Average
|
|
Loan
|
Office, medical
|
|
44.65 %
|
|
$ 598
|
|
$ 32,316
|
|
51.79 %
|
|
$ 1,900
|
|
$ 104,520
|
Office, govt. or govt. contractor
|
|
50.74
|
|
627
|
|
5,015
|
|
56.58
|
|
2,919
|
|
49,622
|
Office, other
|
|
49.13
|
|
496
|
|
96,259
|
|
48.37
|
|
1,296
|
|
213,758
|
Office, total
|
|
48.27
|
|
522
|
|
133,590
|
|
49.00
|
|
1,017
|
|
367,900
|
Retail
|
|
50.23
|
|
605
|
|
62,905
|
|
49.60
|
|
2,413
|
|
456,056
|
Multi-family (5+ units)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
55.69
|
|
2,303
|
|
271,812
|
Motel/hotel
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
44.11
|
|
4,092
|
|
196,400
|
Industrial/warehouse
|
|
48.54
|
|
655
|
|
97,645
|
|
48.56
|
|
1,502
|
|
208,714
|
Marine/boat slips
|
|
29.66
|
|
1,470
|
|
44,109
|
|
39.71
|
|
2,222
|
|
15,553
|
Restaurant
|
|
49.03
|
|
1,017
|
|
60,018
|
|
47.97
|
|
1,033
|
|
46,470
|
Church
|
|
34.81
|
|
894
|
|
63,500
|
|
13.48
|
|
2,408
|
|
2,408
|
Other
|
|
41.69
|
|
1,006
|
|
244,340
|
|
54.00
|
|
609
|
|
553,407
|
Total CRE loans, gross(3)
|
|
44.36
|
|
774
|
|
$ 706,107
|
|
51.28
|
|
1,251
|
|
$ 2,118,720
|
|
|
(1)
|
Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.
|
(2)
|
Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.
|
(3)
|
CRE loans include land and construction.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $501.5 million, or 10.5% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $136.8 million, or 27.3% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $54.6 million, or 10.9% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At March 31, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 49.00%.
There were 493 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average loan size of $1.0 million and median loan size of $388 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at March 31, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.
|
LTV Range ($ in thousands)
|
|
Loan Count
|
|
Loan Balance
|
|
% of Office CRE
|
Less than or equal to 50%
|
|
244
|
|
$ 180,087
|
|
35.9 %
|
50%-60%
|
|
74
|
|
114,897
|
|
22.9
|
60%-70%
|
|
92
|
|
120,333
|
|
24.0
|
70%-80%
|
|
70
|
|
75,618
|
|
15.1
|
Greater than 80%
|
|
13
|
|
10,555
|
|
2.1
|
Grand Total
|
|
493
|
|
$ 501,490
|
|
100.0 %
The Bank had 18 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $163.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74.3% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.1% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.2 million were classified as special mention or substandard at March 31, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.
At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.9 million, or 0.3% of total assets, and $24.8 million, or 0.4% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased $5.9 million, primarily due to a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan and a decrease in repossessed marine assets of $886 thousand. When comparing March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $2.6 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $584 thousand.
Total deposits decreased $68.0 million, or 1.2%, to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $125.6 million, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $60.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. The yield on interest-bearing deposits was 2.94% at March 31, 2025 compared to 3.12% at December 31, 2024.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.51 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.58 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025 and $1.65 billion at December 31, 2024.
The Bank's uninsured deposits were $940.6 million, or 17.2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $775.6 million, or 14.2%, for same period. At March 31, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.35 billion of available liquidity, including $389.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $959.5 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $11.4 million, or 2.1%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.94% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) was 7.46%, compared to 8.68% and 7.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $219 thousand, an increase in interest on investment securities of $168 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits at other banks of $728 thousand. The increase in net interest income of $4.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $2.4 million, an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.9 million and an increase in interest on investment securities of $582 thousand.
The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher core interest income. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.85% to 3.02%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 17 bps and funding costs decreased 10 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's interest-earning asset yields increased to 5.35% for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.32% for the first quarter of 2024, while the cost of funds decreased 11 bps to 2.20% from 2.31% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The comparable amounts were $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $407 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was due higher reserves related to growth in the construction to permanent loan portfolio partially offset by improved economic outlook. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.21% at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, and decreased from 1.23% at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $565 thousand for the first quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.0 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $436 thousand from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower other noninterest income of $847 thousand resulting from the absence of the gain on sale of other assets held for sale recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in mortgage banking revenue of $531 thousand, driven by decreased mortgage servicing activity primarily related to prepayments. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking activity, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates.
Total noninterest expense of $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $196 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 expense of $33.9 million, and decreased $3.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the absence of the losses related to the credit card fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense and software and data processing costs.
The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 was 63.64%, 64.21% and 76.93%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(3) for the same periods were 59.76%, 60.28% and 62.37%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.77%, compared to 1.62% and 2.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.65% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50% and 1.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
|
$ 46,110
|
|
$ 44,093
|
|
$ 43,345
|
|
$ 42,222
|
|
$ 41,214
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
|
81
|
|
82
|
|
82
|
|
82
|
|
79
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
2.5
|
Net interest income
|
|
46,029
|
|
44,011
|
|
43,263
|
|
42,140
|
|
41,135
|
|
4.6
|
|
11.9
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,028
|
|
780
|
|
1,470
|
|
2,081
|
|
407
|
|
31.8
|
|
152.6
|
Noninterest income
|
|
7,003
|
|
8,853
|
|
7,287
|
|
8,440
|
|
6,567
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
6.6
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
33,747
|
|
33,943
|
|
34,114
|
|
33,499
|
|
36,698
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(8.0)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
18,257
|
|
18,141
|
|
14,966
|
|
15,000
|
|
10,597
|
|
0.6
|
|
72.3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
4,493
|
|
4,859
|
|
3,777
|
|
3,766
|
|
2,413
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
86.2
|
Net income
|
|
$ 13,764
|
|
$ 13,282
|
|
$ 11,189
|
|
$ 11,234
|
|
$ 8,184
|
|
3.6
|
|
68.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
5 bp
|
|
34 bp
|
Return on average assets excluding amortization of
|
|
1.00
|
|
0.94
|
|
0.90
|
|
0.91
|
|
0.94
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
Return on average equity
|
|
10.20
|
|
9.82
|
|
8.41
|
|
8.70
|
|
6.38
|
|
38
|
|
382
|
Return on average tangible equity – non-GAAP(1)
|
|
13.74
|
|
13.37
|
|
12.37
|
|
12.85
|
|
13.39
|
|
37
|
|
35
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
2.30
|
|
2.02
|
|
2.06
|
|
2.11
|
|
2.34
|
|
28
|
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.24
|
|
3.03
|
|
3.17
|
|
3.11
|
|
3.08
|
|
21
|
|
16
|
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|
|
63.64
|
|
64.21
|
|
67.49
|
|
66.23
|
|
76.93
|
|
(57)
|
|
(1,329)
|
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)
|
|
59.76
|
|
60.28
|
|
62.10
|
|
61.05
|
|
62.37
|
|
(52)
|
|
(261)
|
Noninterest income to average assets
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.57
|
|
0.50
|
|
0.58
|
|
0.46
|
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
Noninterest expense to average assets
|
|
2.23
|
|
2.19
|
|
2.34
|
|
2.31
|
|
2.56
|
|
4
|
|
(33)
|
Net operating expense to average assets – GAAP
|
|
1.77
|
|
1.62
|
|
1.84
|
|
1.73
|
|
2.10
|
|
15
|
|
(33)
|
Net operating expense to average assets – non-GAAP(1)
|
|
1.65
|
|
1.50
|
|
1.65
|
|
1.55
|
|
1.62
|
|
15
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per common share
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
64.0 %
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
|
0.41
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.25
|
|
2.5
|
|
64.0
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Book value per common share at period end
|
|
16.55
|
|
16.23
|
|
16.00
|
|
15.74
|
|
15.51
|
|
2.0
|
|
6.7
|
Tangible book value per common share at period end - non-GAAP(1)
|
|
13.58
|
|
13.19
|
|
12.88
|
|
12.54
|
|
12.24
|
|
3.0
|
|
11.0
|
Common share market value at period end
|
|
13.54
|
|
15.85
|
|
13.99
|
|
11.45
|
|
11.50
|
|
(14.6)
|
|
17.7
|
Common share intraday price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
$ 17.24
|
|
$ 17.61
|
|
$ 14.99
|
|
$ 11.90
|
|
$ 14.38
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
19.9 %
|
Low
|
|
13.15
|
|
13.21
|
|
11.03
|
|
10.06
|
|
10.56
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
24.5
|
|
(1)
|
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$ 4,784,991
|
|
$ 4,796,245
|
|
$ 4,734,001
|
|
$ 4,706,510
|
|
$ 4,655,183
|
|
(0.2) %
|
|
2.8 %
|
Investment securities
|
|
664,655
|
|
655,610
|
|
656,375
|
|
706,079
|
|
655,323
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
Earning assets
|
|
5,768,080
|
|
5,798,454
|
|
5,435,311
|
|
5,459,961
|
|
5,387,782
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
7.1
|
Assets
|
|
6,129,241
|
|
6,163,497
|
|
5,810,492
|
|
5,839,328
|
|
5,774,824
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
6.1
|
Deposits
|
|
5,417,514
|
|
5,461,583
|
|
5,086,348
|
|
5,064,974
|
|
5,142,658
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
5.3
|
FHLB advances
|
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
83,500
|
|
143,769
|
|
4,000
|
|
-
|
|
1150.0
|
Subordinated debt & TRUPS
|
|
73,840
|
|
73,578
|
|
72,946
|
|
72,680
|
|
72,418
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.0
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
547,443
|
|
538,184
|
|
529,155
|
|
519,478
|
|
515,976
|
|
1.7
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
$ 554
|
|
$ 1,333
|
|
$ 1,379
|
|
$ 886
|
|
$ 565
|
|
(58.4) %
|
|
(2.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$ 15,402
|
|
$ 21,008
|
|
$ 14,844
|
|
$ 14,837
|
|
$ 12,776
|
|
(26.7) %
|
|
20.6 %
|
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
894
|
|
294
|
|
454
|
|
414
|
|
1,560
|
|
204.1
|
|
(42.7)
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
|
|
2,608
|
|
3,494
|
|
485
|
|
1,739
|
|
2,024
|
|
(25.4)
|
|
28.9
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$ 18,904
|
|
$ 24,796
|
|
$ 15,783
|
|
$ 16,990
|
|
$ 16,360
|
|
(23.8)
|
|
15.6
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end equity to assets
|
|
8.94 %
|
|
8.68 %
|
|
9.01 %
|
|
8.92 %
|
|
8.84 %
|
|
26 bp
|
|
10 bp
|
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP(1)
|
|
7.46
|
|
7.17
|
|
7.39
|
|
7.23
|
|
7.11
|
|
29
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
(6) bp
|
|
- bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end loans
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.23 %
|
|
- bp
|
|
(2) bp
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
376.85
|
|
275.66
|
|
395.24
|
|
394.14
|
|
448.78
|
|
10,119
|
|
(7,193)
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
307.04
|
|
233.55
|
|
371.72
|
|
344.19
|
|
350.46
|
|
7,349
|
|
(4,342)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a percent of total loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.44 %
|
|
0.31 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
(12) bp
|
|
5 bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
|
0.33 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
|
(12) bp
|
|
5 bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a percent of total assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.34 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.22 %
|
|
(9) bp
|
|
3 bp
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
0.31
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.27
|
|
0.29
|
|
0.28
|
|
(9)
|
|
3
|
|
(1)
|
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
The Company Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Tier 1 Capital
|
|
$ 470,223
|
|
$ 458,258
|
|
$ 446,402
|
|
$ 435,238
|
|
$ 421,670
|
|
2.61 %
|
|
11.51 %
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
500,149
|
|
488,105
|
|
476,170
|
|
464,554
|
|
450,907
|
|
2.47
|
|
10.92
|
Total Capital
|
|
603,928
|
|
591,228
|
|
579,664
|
|
567,680
|
|
552,657
|
|
2.15
|
|
9.28
|
Risk Weighted Assets
|
|
4,823,833
|
|
4,852,564
|
|
4,816,165
|
|
4,803,230
|
|
4,729,930
|
|
(0.59)
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
9.75 %
|
|
9.44 %
|
|
9.27 %
|
|
9.06 %
|
|
8.91 %
|
|
31 bp
|
|
84 bp
|
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.06
|
|
9.89
|
|
9.67
|
|
9.53
|
|
31
|
|
84
|
Total Capital to RWA
|
|
12.52
|
|
12.18
|
|
12.04
|
|
11.82
|
|
11.68
|
|
34
|
|
84
|
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
|
|
8.27
|
|
8.02
|
|
8.31
|
|
8.07
|
|
7.93
|
|
25
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Tier 1 Capital
|
|
$ 534,824
|
|
$ 521,453
|
|
$ 509,511
|
|
$ 501,003
|
|
$ 487,494
|
|
2.56 %
|
|
9.71 %
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
534,824
|
|
521,453
|
|
509,511
|
|
501,003
|
|
487,494
|
|
2.56
|
|
9.71
|
Total Capital
|
|
594,550
|
|
580,706
|
|
569,317
|
|
560,625
|
|
545,922
|
|
2.38
|
|
8.91
|
Risk Weighted Assets
|
|
4,821,975
|
|
4,851,903
|
|
4,808,058
|
|
4,796,512
|
|
4,723,872
|
|
(0.62)
|
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
11.09 %
|
|
10.75 %
|
|
10.60 %
|
|
10.45 %
|
|
10.32 %
|
|
34 bp
|
|
77 bp
|
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
11.09
|
|
10.75
|
|
10.60
|
|
10.45
|
|
10.32
|
|
34
|
|
77
|
Total Capital to RWA
|
|
12.33
|
|
11.97
|
|
11.84
|
|
11.69
|
|
11.56
|
|
36
|
|
77
|
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
|
|
8.84
|
|
8.58
|
|
8.90
|
|
8.71
|
|
8.58
|
|
26
|
|
26
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared to
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 46,886
|
|
$ 44,008
|
|
$ 52,363
|
|
$ 50,090
|
|
$ 43,079
|
|
6.5 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
|
342,120
|
|
415,843
|
|
131,258
|
|
88,793
|
|
71,481
|
|
(17.7)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
389,006
|
|
459,851
|
|
183,621
|
|
138,883
|
|
114,560
|
|
(15.4)
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale, at fair value
|
|
179,148
|
|
149,212
|
|
133,339
|
|
131,594
|
|
179,496
|
|
20.1
|
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
469,572
|
|
481,077
|
|
484,583
|
|
499,431
|
|
503,822
|
|
(2.4)
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
5,945
|
|
5,814
|
|
5,950
|
|
5,699
|
|
5,681
|
|
2.3
|
Restricted securities, at cost
|
|
20,411
|
|
20,253
|
|
20,253
|
|
21,725
|
|
17,863
|
|
0.8
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
|
15,717
|
|
19,606
|
|
26,877
|
|
27,829
|
|
13,767
|
|
(19.8)
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
4,777,489
|
|
4,771,988
|
|
4,733,909
|
|
4,705,737
|
|
4,648,725
|
|
0.1
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
|
(58,042)
|
|
(57,910)
|
|
(58,669)
|
|
(58,478)
|
|
(57,336)
|
|
(0.2)
|
Loans, net
|
|
4,719,447
|
|
4,714,078
|
|
4,675,240
|
|
4,647,259
|
|
4,591,389
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
81,692
|
|
81,806
|
|
81,663
|
|
82,176
|
|
83,084
|
|
(0.1)
|
Goodwill
|
|
63,266
|
|
63,266
|
|
63,266
|
|
63,266
|
|
63,266
|
|
-
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
36,033
|
|
38,311
|
|
40,609
|
|
42,945
|
|
45,515
|
|
(5.9)
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
|
5,535
|
|
5,874
|
|
5,309
|
|
5,995
|
|
5,821
|
|
(5.8)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
11,709
|
|
11,385
|
|
11,384
|
|
11,762
|
|
12,153
|
|
2.8
|
Cash surrender value on life insurance
|
|
105,040
|
|
104,421
|
|
103,729
|
|
102,969
|
|
102,321
|
|
0.6
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
20,555
|
|
19,570
|
|
19,992
|
|
19,641
|
|
19,541
|
|
5.0
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
31,428
|
|
31,857
|
|
32,191
|
|
36,078
|
|
38,978
|
|
(1.3)
|
Other assets
|
|
22,059
|
|
24,382
|
|
29,698
|
|
26,765
|
|
28,447
|
|
(9.5)
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$ 6,176,563
|
|
$ 6,230,763
|
|
$ 5,917,704
|
|
$ 5,864,017
|
|
$ 5,825,704
|
|
(0.9)
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared to
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$ 1,565,017
|
|
$ 1,562,815
|
|
$ 1,571,393
|
|
$ 1,587,252
|
|
$ 1,200,680
|
|
0.1 %
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
852,480
|
|
978,076
|
|
751,533
|
|
658,512
|
|
1,101,954
|
|
(12.8)
|
Money market and savings
|
|
1,800,529
|
|
1,805,884
|
|
1,634,140
|
|
1,689,343
|
|
1,712,303
|
|
(0.3)
|
Time deposits
|
|
1,242,319
|
|
1,181,561
|
|
1,268,657
|
|
1,213,778
|
|
1,169,342
|
|
5.1
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,460,345
|
|
5,528,336
|
|
5,225,723
|
|
5,148,885
|
|
5,184,279
|
|
(1.2)
|
FHLB advances
|
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
81,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")
|
|
29,926
|
|
29,847
|
|
29,768
|
|
29,316
|
|
29,237
|
|
0.3
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
44,053
|
|
43,870
|
|
43,688
|
|
43,504
|
|
43,322
|
|
0.4
|
Total borrowings
|
|
123,979
|
|
123,717
|
|
123,456
|
|
153,820
|
|
72,559
|
|
0.2
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
12,183
|
|
11,844
|
|
11,816
|
|
12,189
|
|
12,552
|
|
2.9
|
Other liabilities
|
|
27,586
|
|
25,800
|
|
23,438
|
|
26,340
|
|
41,086
|
|
6.9
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
5,624,093
|
|
5,689,697
|
|
5,384,433
|
|
5,341,234
|
|
5,310,476
|
|
(1.2)
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
|
333
|
|
333
|
|
333
|
|
333
|
|
332
|
|
-
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
358,572
|
|
358,112
|
|
357,580
|
|
356,994
|
|
356,464
|
|
0.1
|
Retained earnings
|
|
199,898
|
|
190,166
|
|
180,884
|
|
173,716
|
|
166,490
|
|
5.1
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(6,333)
|
|
(7,545)
|
|
(5,526)
|
|
(8,260)
|
|
(8,058)
|
|
16.1
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
552,470
|
|
541,066
|
|
533,271
|
|
522,783
|
|
515,228
|
|
2.1
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$ 6,176,563
|
|
$ 6,230,763
|
|
$ 5,917,704
|
|
$ 5,864,017
|
|
$ 5,825,704
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end common shares outstanding
|
|
33,374,265
|
|
33,332,177
|
|
33,326,772
|
|
33,214,522
|
|
33,210,522
|
|
0.1
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$ 16.55
|
|
$ 16.23
|
|
$ 16.00
|
|
$ 15.74
|
|
$ 15.51
|
|
2.0
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared to
|
|
compared to
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 67,647
|
|
$ 67,428
|
|
$ 69,157
|
|
$ 67,292
|
|
$ 65,754
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
2.9 %
|
Interest on investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
5,001
|
|
4,833
|
|
4,962
|
|
5,230
|
|
4,419
|
|
3.5
|
|
13.2
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest on deposits with other banks
|
|
3,409
|
|
4,137
|
|
564
|
|
578
|
|
960
|
|
(17.6)
|
|
255.1
|
Total interest income
|
|
76,063
|
|
76,404
|
|
74,689
|
|
73,106
|
|
71,139
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
28,070
|
|
30,363
|
|
28,856
|
|
27,585
|
|
28,497
|
|
(7.6)
|
|
(1.5)
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
491
|
|
1,584
|
|
56
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0)
|
Interest on long-term borrowings
|
|
1,964
|
|
2,030
|
|
2,079
|
|
1,797
|
|
1,451
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
35.4
|
Total interest expense
|
|
30,034
|
|
32,393
|
|
31,426
|
|
30,966
|
|
30,004
|
|
(7.3)
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
46,029
|
|
44,011
|
|
43,263
|
|
42,140
|
|
41,135
|
|
4.6
|
|
11.9
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,028
|
|
780
|
|
1,470
|
|
2,081
|
|
407
|
|
31.8
|
|
152.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
45,001
|
|
43,231
|
|
41,793
|
|
40,059
|
|
40,728
|
|
4.1
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
1,514
|
|
1,606
|
|
1,543
|
|
1,493
|
|
1,507
|
|
(5.7)
|
|
0.5
|
Trust and investment fee income
|
|
823
|
|
857
|
|
880
|
|
896
|
|
734
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
12.1
|
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|
|
966
|
|
1,221
|
|
1,961
|
|
1,131
|
|
708
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
36.4
|
Interchange credits
|
|
1,577
|
|
1,726
|
|
1,711
|
|
1,717
|
|
1,587
|
|
(8.6)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
|
274
|
|
805
|
|
(784)
|
|
852
|
|
93
|
|
(66.0)
|
|
194.6
|
Title Company revenue
|
|
117
|
|
59
|
|
100
|
|
165
|
|
78
|
|
98.3
|
|
50.0
|
Other noninterest income
|
|
1,732
|
|
2,579
|
|
1,876
|
|
2,186
|
|
1,860
|
|
(32.8)
|
|
(6.9)
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
$ 7,003
|
|
$ 8,853
|
|
$ 7,287
|
|
$ 8,440
|
|
$ 6,567
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
6.6
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
Q1 2025 vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared to
|
|
compared to
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
$ 16,440
|
|
$ 17,209
|
|
$ 16,523
|
|
$ 16,900
|
|
$ 15,949
|
|
(4.5) %
|
|
3.1 %
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
2,538
|
|
2,474
|
|
2,384
|
|
2,432
|
|
2,416
|
|
2.6
|
|
5.1
|
Furniture and equipment expense
|
|
853
|
|
760
|
|
876
|
|
900
|
|
904
|
|
12.2
|
|
(5.6)
|
Software and data processing
|
|
4,691
|
|
4,512
|
|
4,419
|
|
4,219
|
|
4,021
|
|
4.0
|
|
16.7
|
Directors' fees
|
|
348
|
|
460
|
|
443
|
|
359
|
|
295
|
|
(24.4)
|
|
18.0
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
2,278
|
|
2,298
|
|
2,336
|
|
2,569
|
|
2,576
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(11.6)
|
FDIC insurance premium expense
|
|
1,091
|
|
1,013
|
|
1,160
|
|
1,089
|
|
1,150
|
|
7.7
|
|
(5.1)
|
Legal and professional fees
|
|
1,613
|
|
1,521
|
|
1,362
|
|
1,354
|
|
1,599
|
|
6.1
|
|
0.9
|
Fraud losses(1)
|
|
105
|
|
98
|
|
673
|
|
62
|
|
4,502
|
|
7.1
|
|
(97.7)
|
Other noninterest expense
|
|
3,790
|
|
3,598
|
|
3,938
|
|
3,615
|
|
3,286
|
|
5.3
|
|
15.3
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
33,747
|
|
33,943
|
|
34,114
|
|
33,499
|
|
36,698
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(8.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
18,257
|
|
18,141
|
|
14,966
|
|
15,000
|
|
10,597
|
|
0.6
|
|
72.3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
4,493
|
|
4,859
|
|
3,777
|
|
3,766
|
|
2,413
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
86.2
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$ 13,764
|
|
$ 13,282
|
|
$ 11,189
|
|
$ 11,234
|
|
$ 8,184
|
|
3.6
|
|
68.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
33,351
|
|
33,327
|
|
33,318
|
|
33,234
|
|
33,189
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
33,375
|
|
33,364
|
|
33,339
|
|
33,234
|
|
33,191
|
|
- %
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per common share
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
64.0 %
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
64.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
$ 0.12
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
____________________________________
|
(1)
|
Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening event. The third quarter of 2024 expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans(1), (2), (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$ 2,541,527
|
|
$ 35,889
|
|
5.73 %
|
|
$ 2,518,884
|
|
$ 35,633
|
|
5.69 %
|
|
$ 2,551,903
|
|
$ 36,036
|
|
5.62 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,347,035
|
|
18,462
|
|
5.56
|
|
1,276,191
|
|
17,241
|
|
5.43
|
|
1,358,066
|
|
18,142
|
|
5.31
|
Construction
|
|
352,323
|
|
5,526
|
|
6.36
|
|
300,117
|
|
4,404
|
|
5.90
|
|
336,094
|
|
5,304
|
|
6.28
|
Commercial
|
|
232,900
|
|
3,705
|
|
6.45
|
|
221,356
|
|
4,114
|
|
7.48
|
|
229,676
|
|
3,792
|
|
6.57
|
Consumer
|
|
304,520
|
|
4,058
|
|
5.40
|
|
331,178
|
|
4,272
|
|
5.19
|
|
313,686
|
|
4,080
|
|
5.17
|
Credit cards
|
|
6,686
|
|
86
|
|
5.22
|
|
7,457
|
|
167
|
|
9.01
|
|
6,820
|
|
154
|
|
8.98
|
Total loans
|
|
4,784,991
|
|
67,726
|
|
5.74
|
|
4,655,183
|
|
65,831
|
|
5.69
|
|
4,796,245
|
|
67,508
|
|
5.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
664,002
|
|
5,001
|
|
3.01
|
|
654,663
|
|
4,419
|
|
2.70
|
|
654,955
|
|
4,833
|
|
2.95
|
Tax-exempt(1)
|
|
653
|
|
8
|
|
4.90
|
|
660
|
|
8
|
|
4.85
|
|
655
|
|
8
|
|
4.89
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
318,434
|
|
3,409
|
|
4.34
|
|
77,276
|
|
960
|
|
5.00
|
|
346,599
|
|
4,137
|
|
4.75
|
Total earning assets
|
|
5,768,080
|
|
76,144
|
|
5.35
|
|
5,387,782
|
|
71,218
|
|
5.32
|
|
5,798,454
|
|
76,486
|
|
5.25
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
43,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,444
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
375,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
395,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
380,321
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(58,294)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(57,480)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(58,722)
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,129,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 5,774,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 6,163,497
|
|
|
|
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
$ 859,698
|
|
$ 7,025
|
|
3.31 %
|
|
$ 1,110,524
|
|
$ 6,362
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
$ 901,764
|
|
$ 7,898
|
|
3.48 %
|
Money market and savings deposits
|
|
1,799,707
|
|
10,015
|
|
2.26
|
|
1,669,074
|
|
10,160
|
|
2.45
|
|
1,733,934
|
|
10,331
|
|
2.37
|
Time deposits
|
|
1,208,250
|
|
11,030
|
|
3.70
|
|
1,179,572
|
|
11,724
|
|
4.00
|
|
1,232,480
|
|
12,134
|
|
3.92
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20,465
|
|
251
|
|
4.93
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest-bearing deposits(4)
|
|
3,867,655
|
|
28,070
|
|
2.94
|
|
3,979,635
|
|
28,497
|
|
2.88
|
|
3,868,178
|
|
30,363
|
|
3.12
|
FHLB advances
|
|
50,000
|
|
598
|
|
4.85
|
|
4,000
|
|
56
|
|
5.63
|
|
50,000
|
|
618
|
|
4.92
|
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed
|
|
73,840
|
|
1,366
|
|
7.50
|
|
72,418
|
|
1,451
|
|
8.06
|
|
73,578
|
|
1,412
|
|
7.63
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
3,991,495
|
|
30,034
|
|
3.05
|
|
4,056,053
|
|
30,004
|
|
2.98
|
|
3,991,756
|
|
32,393
|
|
3.23
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
1,549,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,163,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,593,405
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
40,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,152
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
547,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
515,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
538,184
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders'
|
|
$ 6,129,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 5,774,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 6,163,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$ 46,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 41,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 44,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.02 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.03
|
Cost of funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.21
|
Cost of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.54
|
____________________________________
|
(1)
|
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
|
(2)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|
(3)
|
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.7 million, $4.2 million and $3.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
(4)
|
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $334 thousand, $367 thousand and $412 thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $232 thousand, $220 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity(1):
|
Net income
|
|
$ 13,764
|
|
$ 13,282
|
|
$ 11,189
|
|
$ 11,234
|
|
$ 8,184
|
|
Net income - annualized (A)
|
|
$ 55,821
|
|
$ 52,839
|
|
$ 44,513
|
|
$ 45,183
|
|
$ 32,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 13,764
|
|
$ 13,282
|
|
$ 11,189
|
|
$ 11,234
|
|
$ 8,184
|
|
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax
|
|
1,717
|
|
1,683
|
|
1,746
|
|
1,924
|
|
1,989
|
|
Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
252
|
|
-
|
|
3,339
|
|
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax
|
|
(339)
|
|
(329)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
|
|
15,142
|
|
14,636
|
|
13,187
|
|
13,158
|
|
13,512
|
|
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
|
|
$ 61,409
|
|
$ 58,226
|
|
$ 52,461
|
|
$ 52,921
|
|
$ 54,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card
|
|
1.00 %
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
0.90 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average assets
|
|
$ 6,129,241
|
|
$ 6,163,497
|
|
$ 5,810,492
|
|
$ 5,839,328
|
|
$ 5,774,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average stockholders' equity (C)
|
|
$ 547,443
|
|
$ 538,184
|
|
$ 529,155
|
|
$ 519,478
|
|
$ 515,976
|
|
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
(100,514)
|
|
(102,794)
|
|
(105,136)
|
|
(107,594)
|
|
(110,167)
|
|
Average tangible equity (D)
|
|
$ 446,929
|
|
$ 435,390
|
|
$ 424,019
|
|
$ 411,884
|
|
$ 405,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
|
|
10.20 %
|
|
9.82 %
|
|
8.41 %
|
|
8.70 %
|
|
6.38 %
|
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (A)/(D)
|
|
12.49 %
|
|
12.14 %
|
|
10.50 %
|
|
10.97 %
|
|
8.11 %
|
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
|
|
13.74 %
|
|
13.37 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
12.85 %
|
|
13.39 %
|
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio(2):
|
Noninterest expense (E)
|
|
$ 33,747
|
|
$ 33,943
|
|
$ 34,114
|
|
$ 33,499
|
|
$ 36,698
|
|
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
(2,278)
|
|
(2,298)
|
|
(2,336)
|
|
(2,569)
|
|
(2,576)
|
|
Less: Credit card fraud losses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(337)
|
|
-
|
|
(4,323)
|
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
|
|
$ 31,469
|
|
$ 31,645
|
|
$ 31,441
|
|
$ 30,930
|
|
$ 29,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (G)
|
|
$ 46,029
|
|
$ 44,011
|
|
$ 43,263
|
|
$ 42,140
|
|
$ 41,135
|
|
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
|
81
|
|
82
|
|
82
|
|
82
|
|
79
|
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
|
|
$ 46,110
|
|
$ 44,093
|
|
$ 43,345
|
|
$ 42,222
|
|
$ 41,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income (I)
|
|
$ 7,003
|
|
$ 8,853
|
|
$ 7,287
|
|
$ 8,440
|
|
$ 6,567
|
|
Investment securities losses (gains)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets
|
|
(450)
|
|
(450)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
|
|
$ 6,553
|
|
$ 8,403
|
|
$ 7,287
|
|
$ 8,440
|
|
$ 6,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
|
|
63.64 %
|
|
64.21 %
|
|
67.49 %
|
|
66.23 %
|
|
76.93 %
|
|
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
|
|
59.76 %
|
|
60.28 %
|
|
62.10 %
|
|
61.05 %
|
|
62.37 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)
|
|
1.77 %
|
|
1.62 %
|
|
1.84 %
|
|
1.73 %
|
|
2.10 %
|
|
Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
1.65 %
|
|
1.50 %
|
|
1.65 %
|
|
1.55 %
|
|
1.62 %
|
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1):
|
Stockholders' equity (K)
|
|
$ 552,470
|
|
$ 541,066
|
|
$ 533,271
|
|
$ 522,783
|
|
$ 515,228
|
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
(99,299)
|
|
(101,577)
|
|
(103,875)
|
|
(106,211)
|
|
(108,781)
|
Tangible equity (L)
|
|
$ 453,171
|
|
$ 439,489
|
|
$ 429,396
|
|
$ 416,572
|
|
$ 406,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding (M)
|
|
33,374
|
|
33,332
|
|
33,327
|
|
33,272
|
|
33,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)
|
|
$ 16.55
|
|
$ 16.23
|
|
$ 16.00
|
|
$ 15.71
|
|
$ 15.51
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (L)/(M)
|
|
$ 13.58
|
|
$ 13.19
|
|
$ 12.88
|
|
$ 12.52
|
|
$ 12.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets(1):
|
Stockholders' equity (N)
|
|
$ 552,470
|
|
$ 541,066
|
|
$ 533,271
|
|
$ 522,783
|
|
$ 515,228
|
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
(99,299)
|
|
(101,577)
|
|
(103,875)
|
|
(106,211)
|
|
(108,781)
|
Tangible equity (O)
|
|
$ 453,171
|
|
$ 439,489
|
|
$ 429,396
|
|
$ 416,572
|
|
$ 406,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets (P)
|
|
$ 6,176,563
|
|
$ 6,230,763
|
|
$ 5,917,704
|
|
$ 5,864,017
|
|
$ 5,825,704
|
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
(99,299)
|
|
(101,577)
|
|
(103,875)
|
|
(106,211)
|
|
(108,781)
|
Tangible assets (Q)
|
|
$ 6,077,264
|
|
$ 6,129,186
|
|
$ 5,813,829
|
|
$ 5,757,806
|
|
$ 5,716,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)
|
|
8.94 %
|
|
8.68 %
|
|
9.01 %
|
|
8.92 %
|
|
8.84 %
|
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)
|
|
7.46 %
|
|
7.17 %
|
|
7.39 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
|
7.11 %
|
____________________________________
|
(1)
|
Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
|
(2)
|
Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Common equity
|
|
$ 552,470
|
|
$ 541,066
|
|
$ 533,271
|
|
$ 522,783
|
|
$ 515,228
|
Goodwill(1)
|
|
(61,300)
|
|
(61,362)
|
|
(61,397)
|
|
(61,460)
|
|
(61,523)
|
Core deposit intangible(2)
|
|
(27,280)
|
|
(28,991)
|
|
(30,572)
|
|
(32,313)
|
|
(34,235)
|
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(426)
|
|
(2,032)
|
|
(5,858)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
6,333
|
|
7,545
|
|
5,526
|
|
8,260
|
|
8,058
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
|
470,223
|
|
458,258
|
|
446,402
|
|
435,238
|
|
421,670
|
TRUPS
|
|
29,926
|
|
29,847
|
|
29,768
|
|
29,316
|
|
29,237
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
500,149
|
|
488,105
|
|
476,170
|
|
464,554
|
|
450,907
|
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
|
|
59,726
|
|
59,253
|
|
59,806
|
|
59,622
|
|
58,428
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
44,053
|
|
43,870
|
|
43,688
|
|
43,504
|
|
43,322
|
Total Capital
|
|
$ 603,928
|
|
$ 591,228
|
|
$ 579,664
|
|
$ 567,680
|
|
$ 552,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
|
|
$ 4,823,833
|
|
$ 4,852,564
|
|
$ 4,816,165
|
|
$ 4,803,230
|
|
$ 4,729,930
|
Average Assets ("AA")
|
|
6,050,310
|
|
6,083,760
|
|
5,729,576
|
|
5,756,260
|
|
5,684,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
9.75 %
|
|
9.44 %
|
|
9.27 %
|
|
9.06 %
|
|
8.91 %
|
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.06
|
|
9.89
|
|
9.67
|
|
9.53
|
Total Capital to RWA
|
|
12.52
|
|
12.18
|
|
12.04
|
|
11.82
|
|
11.68
|
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(3)
|
|
8.27
|
|
8.02
|
|
8.31
|
|
8.07
|
|
7.93
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Common equity
|
|
$ 617,071
|
|
$ 604,261
|
|
$ 595,954
|
|
$ 587,283
|
|
$ 579,520
|
Goodwill(1)
|
|
(61,300)
|
|
(61,362)
|
|
(61,397)
|
|
(61,460)
|
|
(61,523)
|
Core deposit intangible(2)
|
|
(27,280)
|
|
(28,991)
|
|
(30,572)
|
|
(32,313)
|
|
(34,235)
|
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(767)
|
|
(4,326)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
6,333
|
|
7,545
|
|
5,526
|
|
8,260
|
|
8,058
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
|
534,824
|
|
521,453
|
|
509,511
|
|
501,003
|
|
487,494
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
534,824
|
|
521,453
|
|
509,511
|
|
501,003
|
|
487,494
|
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
|
|
59,726
|
|
59,253
|
|
59,806
|
|
59,622
|
|
58,428
|
Total Capital
|
|
$ 594,550
|
|
$ 580,706
|
|
$ 569,317
|
|
$ 560,625
|
|
$ 545,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
|
|
$ 4,821,975
|
|
$ 4,851,903
|
|
$ 4,808,058
|
|
$ 4,796,512
|
|
$ 4,723,872
|
Average Assets ("AA")
|
|
6,050,130
|
|
6,077,540
|
|
5,721,995
|
|
5,750,604
|
|
5,679,282
|
___________________________________
|
(1)
|
Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.
|
(2)
|
Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
%
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
%
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
%
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
%
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
%
|
Portfolio Loans by Loan Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$ 2,544,107
|
|
53.2 %
|
|
$ 2,557,806
|
|
53.6 %
|
|
$ 2,535,004
|
|
53.5 %
|
|
$ 2,546,114
|
|
54.1 %
|
|
$ 2,531,076
|
|
54.5 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,325,858
|
|
27.8
|
|
1,329,406
|
|
27.9
|
|
1,312,375
|
|
27.7
|
|
1,280,973
|
|
27.2
|
|
1,256,925
|
|
27.0
|
Construction
|
|
366,218
|
|
7.7
|
|
335,999
|
|
7.0
|
|
337,113
|
|
7.1
|
|
327,875
|
|
7.0
|
|
299,133
|
|
6.4
|
Commercial
|
|
234,499
|
|
4.9
|
|
237,932
|
|
5.0
|
|
225,083
|
|
4.8
|
|
218,987
|
|
4.6
|
|
229,594
|
|
4.9
|
Consumer
|
|
300,007
|
|
6.3
|
|
303,746
|
|
6.4
|
|
317,149
|
|
6.7
|
|
324,480
|
|
6.9
|
|
325,076
|
|
7.0
|
Credit cards
|
|
6,800
|
|
0.1
|
|
7,099
|
|
0.1
|
|
7,185
|
|
0.2
|
|
7,308
|
|
0.2
|
|
6,921
|
|
0.2
|
Total loans
|
|
4,777,489
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
4,771,988
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
4,733,909
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
4,705,737
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
4,648,725
|
|
100.0 %
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(58,042)
|
|
|
|
(57,910)
|
|
|
|
(58,669)
|
|
|
|
(58,478)
|
|
|
|
(57,336)
|
|
|
Total loans, net
|
|
$ 4,719,447
|
|
|
|
$ 4,714,078
|
|
|
|
$ 4,675,240
|
|
|
|
$ 4,647,259
|
|
|
|
$ 4,591,389
|
|
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classified loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Substandard
|
|
$ 19,434
|
|
$ 24,675
|
|
$ 22,798
|
|
$ 17,409
|
|
$ 13,403
|
Total classified loans
|
|
19,434
|
|
24,675
|
|
22,798
|
|
17,409
|
|
13,403
|
Special mention loans
|
|
33,456
|
|
33,519
|
|
14,385
|
|
25,549
|
|
27,192
|
Total classified and special mention loans
|
|
$ 52,890
|
|
$ 58,194
|
|
$ 37,183
|
|
$ 42,958
|
|
$ 40,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classified loans
|
|
$ 19,434
|
|
$ 24,675
|
|
$ 22,798
|
|
$ 17,409
|
|
$ 13,403
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
Repossessed assets
|
|
2,429
|
|
3,315
|
|
306
|
|
1,560
|
|
1,845
|
Total classified assets
|
|
$ 22,042
|
|
$ 28,169
|
|
$ 23,283
|
|
$ 19,148
|
|
$ 15,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.45 %
|
|
0.39 %
|
|
0.33 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$ 15,402
|
|
$ 21,008
|
|
$ 14,844
|
|
$ 14,837
|
|
$ 12,776
|
90+ days delinquent accruing
|
|
894
|
|
294
|
|
454
|
|
414
|
|
1,560
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
|
179
|
Repossessed property
|
|
2,429
|
|
3,315
|
|
306
|
|
1,560
|
|
1,845
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$ 18,904
|
|
$ 24,796
|
|
$ 15,783
|
|
$ 16,990
|
|
$ 16,360
|
Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans ("BEFD")
|
|
1,642
|
|
1,662
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
|
|
$ 20,546
|
|
$ 26,458
|
|
$ 15,783
|
|
$ 16,990
|
|
$ 16,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.31 %
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
0.29 %
|
|
0.28 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,176,563
|
|
$ 6,230,763
|
|
$ 5,917,704
|
|
$ 5,864,017
|
|
$ 5,825,704
