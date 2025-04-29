Supercom Secures New Electronic Monitoring Contract In Utah, Expanding U.S. Presence Into 8Th New State In Less Than A Year

New Court Support Services Program Awarded Through Competitive Process

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract in Utah, marking its eighth new U.S. state entry since mid-2024. The contract was awarded through a competitive Request for Bid (RFB) process, where SuperCom's solution was selected over multiple other vendors following a detailed evaluation, further reinforcing SuperCom's momentum in displacing legacy systems with its advanced GPS-based electronic monitoring platform.

The program, initiated by a regional Court Support Services agency, will utilize SuperCom's advanced GPS tracking technology across adult, juvenile, pretrial, and diversion populations. The agreement includes the purchase of equipment and a daily service rate model, generating recurring revenue with long-term potential, and allows for future service expansion, such as SuperCom's 24/7 Monitoring Center capabilities. This contract further strengthens SuperCom's presence in the U.S. electronic monitoring market, which is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028.

"Winning this competitive bid-against established providers-demonstrates the strength of our GPS platform and the confidence agencies place in our ability to deliver results," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Our entry into an eighth new U.S. state in under a year is not just a milestone-it's evidence of good adoption momentum and our proven ability to replace outdated systems nationwide."

"We're proud to support this new agency as they launch a high-impact GPS monitoring program," Trabelsi added. "Each deployment helps agencies enhance public safety with greater precision and control. As we expand across the U.S., we remain committed to delivering scalable, future-ready technology that empowers our clients and continues to set SuperCom apart."

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

