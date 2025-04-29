EVONOMY Group & SC Automotive Engineering Expand Offerings With Services Partnership

Combined services will deliver architecture, design engineering, embedded development, project management, and test services to OEMs in multiple industries

- Tatsuya Takahashi, President & CEO at SC Automotive Engineering USADETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EVONOMY Group , a leader in E/E Architecture & Technology Consulting, and SC Automotive Engineering USA , a Sumitomo Corporation company and Engineering Solution Provider (ESP), have entered into a Partnered Services Agreement (PSA) to jointly offer & promote complementary services supporting electrification, autonomous, connectivity, and software-based applications.EVONOMY Group supports OEMs globally with conceptualizing next-generation Electrical / Electronic (E/E) architectures, defining product specifications & standards, and impartially identifying qualified solutions which meet program technical & commercial requirements. These services are enabled by the Evonomy Ecosystem which aggregates product & services data from global suppliers including technical specifications, solution roadmaps, commercial information, and industry certifications.SC Automotive Engineering USA (SCAEUS) supports OEMs & Tier-1s with core engineering services including project management, mechanical system design, hardware development, software coding, testing, validation, and solution packaging.SYNERGISTIC SERVICES"This Partnered Services Agreement (PSA) enables EVONOMY Group & SCAEUS to support customers at each phase of the engineering V-cycle, spanning concept ideation thru final validation & product launch", said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP & Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. "Our combined expertise in rapidly evolving technologies like electrification & autonomy will help mobility & industrial customers expedite & streamline their programs.""Our partnership with EVONOMY Group will greatly support customers with obtaining the resources & expertise required for enabling their next-generation visions", said Tatsuya Takahashi, President & CEO at SC Automotive Engineering USA.ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT SC AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING USASC Automotive Engineering USA, Inc. (SCAEUS) is part of Sumitomo Corporation Group, a Fortune 500 global investment and trading firm. SCAEUS serves as an Engineering Solutions Provider (ESP) for mobility & industrial applications. SCAEUS offers Project Management, Consulting, and Engineering services, crafting tailor-made solutions that bolster the unique strategic and development objectives of each customer. By leveraging a broad network of internal & external technical experts and partners, SCAEUS delivers end-to-end solutions capable of addressing highly complex challenges including electrification, autonomy, connectivity, and software applications.

