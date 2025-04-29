National Storage Partners Facilitates $9.8 Million Self-Storage Sale

National Storage Partners TM

Self Storage Property Photo

Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM of National Storage Partners Successfully Facilitates $9.8 Million Sale of Pawling Self Storage in Lower Hudson Valley

PAWLING, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Storage Partners is pleased to announce the successful sale of Pawling Self Storage, a premier self-storage facility located in the lower Hudson Valley, for an impressive $9.8 million. The transaction was managed by Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM whose dedication and expertise ensured a smooth process for both the sellers and the buyer.

The facility, known for its excellent location and Class A quality, attracted significant attention in the self-storage market. The facility has 41,000 NRSF of climate controlled units and a small expansion area. The buyer, Moove In Self Storage, expressed excitement about the acquisition.

Both parties involved in the transaction shared their satisfaction with the outcome. The sellers were pleased to finalize the deal at a strong price reflective of the facility's value, while Moove In Self Storage is happy about value-add components, and eager to enhance its footprint in the region through this strategic investment.

Hans Hardisty points out,“This sale exemplifies the dynamic opportunities within the self-storage sector, particularly in thriving markets like the Hudson Valley. I am delighted to have facilitated such a successful transaction that meets the needs of both the sellers and the buyer.” Hardisty also participated in the deal as a general partner and limited investment partner.

For more information about this transaction or to inquire about other self-storage investment opportunities, please contact Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM at NationalStoragePartners.

About National Storage Partners:

National Storage Partners is a leading real estate brokerage and consulting group specializing in self-storage facilities across the United States. With a team of experienced professionals, "NSP" is committed to providing exceptional service and expertise to our clients in the self-storage market.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM at ...

Or Visit: NationalStoragePartners

Hans Hardisty

National Storage Partners

+1 914-489-7909

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.