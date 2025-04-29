403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Jinping Calls on Shanghai to Spearhead AI Advancement
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Shanghai to take a leading role in advancing artificial intelligence during his visit to the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on Tuesday.
"AI technology is evolving rapidly and entering a phase of explosive growth," Xi remarked while touring the center, which houses over 100 companies focused on the development and acceleration of large AI models, as reported by a Chinese media source.
Xi emphasized that AI is entering a stage of "explosive growth" and urged Shanghai to intensify its efforts in research and aim to take the lead in both advancing and regulating the technology. This statement came shortly after a meeting last week where Xi urged China to take the lead in AI advancements.
Additionally, Xi visited the New Development Bank of the BRICS group in Shanghai, where he congratulated Dilma Rousseff on her reelection as president of the bank.
Founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS expanded last year with five new members. Xi described the New Development Bank as "a pioneering effort of the Global South to unite and strengthen itself."
"It conforms to the historical trend of reforming and improving global governance and has grown into an emerging force in the international financial system and a golden signboard for cooperation in the global South," the Chinese president added.
The "collective rise of the Global South has become an important force in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance." he stated.
"No matter how the international situation changes, the general direction of human development and progress will not change," Xi remarked.
"AI technology is evolving rapidly and entering a phase of explosive growth," Xi remarked while touring the center, which houses over 100 companies focused on the development and acceleration of large AI models, as reported by a Chinese media source.
Xi emphasized that AI is entering a stage of "explosive growth" and urged Shanghai to intensify its efforts in research and aim to take the lead in both advancing and regulating the technology. This statement came shortly after a meeting last week where Xi urged China to take the lead in AI advancements.
Additionally, Xi visited the New Development Bank of the BRICS group in Shanghai, where he congratulated Dilma Rousseff on her reelection as president of the bank.
Founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS expanded last year with five new members. Xi described the New Development Bank as "a pioneering effort of the Global South to unite and strengthen itself."
"It conforms to the historical trend of reforming and improving global governance and has grown into an emerging force in the international financial system and a golden signboard for cooperation in the global South," the Chinese president added.
The "collective rise of the Global South has become an important force in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance." he stated.
"No matter how the international situation changes, the general direction of human development and progress will not change," Xi remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment