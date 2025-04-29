RO INTEGRATES WITH NOVOCARE® PHARMACY TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS ACCESS TO WEGOVY® AT THE LOWEST CASH PRICE

A first-of-its-kind integration means patients never have to leave the Ro app to get the most affordable, FDA-approved GLP-1 medication from Novo Nordisk shipped directly to their door

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro today announced an integration with NovoCare® Pharmacy to provide seamless access to all doses of Wegovy® at the best available cash price of $499 per month. By working directly with Novo Nordisk's direct-to-patient option NovoCare® Pharmacy, Ro ensures patients have a reliable supply of FDA-approved GLP-1 medication directly from the manufacturer. With Ro's streamlined experience, patients can consult with a provider and get access to effective GLP-1 medication at the lowest cash price, without ever having to leave the Ro app.

"Fighting for patients means making it as easy and affordable as possible to access high-quality treatment, and that's exactly what integrating with NovoCare® Pharmacy offers patients," said Zach Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro. "Adding Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved treatments at the best available cash price will help more patients nationwide get the obesity care they need to achieve their goals, particularly those without insurance coverage."

Ro makes it easy for patients to achieve their health goals by vertically integrating telehealth, lab and pharmacy services all onto one platform. With the Body Membership, patients have access to high-quality, obesity care including: access to a licensed physician, 24/7 messaging, 1-1 coaching, educational content, weight tracking and dose logging, labs, side-effect monitoring, and monthly check-ins to handle everything from dose titration to counseling.

This integration adds to Ro's obesity care formulary, already one the most comprehensive of any telehealth company, integrating cash pay and insurance eligible options that can be picked up at a retail pharmacy or delivered. With the Ro Insurance Checker, anyone can verify their benefits coverage for free and find the best possible medication choice at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash. To date, Ro has helped hundreds of thousands of people understand their benefits coverage to get the best medication for them.

Since its founding, Ro has invested in its direct-to-patient model designed to give patients nationwide more affordable, easier access to high-quality care. By integrating with NovoCare® Pharmacy, Ro is scaling high-quality care for the most common chronic condition in the U.S. at a fraction of the cost. CenterWell Pharmacy is the dispensing pharmacy managing prescription fulfilment and delivery for NovoCare® Pharmacy.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 98% of primary care deserts.

