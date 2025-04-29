RX3 GROWTH PARTNERS LEADS STRATEGIC GROWTH INVESTMENT IN TRUVANI

Investment to advance Truvani's mission of becoming the leader in clean-label nutrition

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RX3 Growth Partners ("RX3"), a consumer growth equity firm backed by athletes, celebrities, and influential investors, has led a strategic growth capital round in Truvani, a leading clean-label, organic nutrition brand. This marks Truvani's first external investment since its 2017 launch, positioning the company for significant expansion.

Truvani has quickly established itself as a leading protein brand in the natural channel, rapidly growing in the organic protein, bars, and supplement segments. The brand is widely celebrated for its commitment to minimal, high-quality formulations and complete ingredient transparency. Truvani is found nationwide at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and more.

The funding will enable Truvani to expand its product offerings, scale operations, enhance its distribution network, while accelerating growth and innovation. This strategic partnership will leverage RX3's influential network and industry expertise to accelerate Truvani's growth, enhance its market positioning, and broaden its product reach to a wider audience of health-conscious consumers.

"We are thrilled to partner with RX3 to bring more organic and real food products without added chemicals to the masses. As we grow, Truvani is committed to the mission of ingredient transparency and nutrition innovation by leaving the nasty ingredients behind." said, Vani Hari, Co-Founder of Truvani.

"Truvani's commitment to the cleanest product formulations and ingredients available drives the meteoric rise of the company. This ethos aligns perfectly with growing consumer demand for clean-label nutrition. Their delicious assortment empowers consumers to make healthier choices, void of fake flavors, artificial ingredients, emulsifiers, and fillers that plague the nutrition industry," said Andrew Costa, Partner at RX3.

This investment underscores RX3 Growth Partners' commitment to partnering with brands that resonate with modern consumers and reflect the values of its investor community - authenticity, performance and innovation.

About RX3 Growth Partners:

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, RX3 Growth Partners invests in high-growth consumer companies with an emphasis on health, wellness and active lifestyle businesses. The firm provides differentiated capital through its influential network, industry expertise, and value-add capabilities. This investment underscores RX3's commitment to partnering with brands that resonate with modern consumers and reflect the values of its investor community - authenticity, performance, and innovation.

About Truvani:

Established in 2017, Truvani is a clean-label nutrition leader offering organic protein powders, supplements, and functional foods. The brand prioritizes ingredient transparency, minimal processing and unnecessary additives. With a strong commitment to purity, quality, and its mission to create "labels without lies," Truvani continues to disrupt the health and wellness industry, empowering consumers with the resources they need to live a healthier, happier life.

For more information, please visit rx3growthpartners and truvani .

