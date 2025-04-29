Spring Health Launches Integrated Critical Incident Response To Help Companies Navigate Crisis With Confidence And Compassion

New longitudinal approach delivers real-time transparency, in-house trauma-informed providers, and ongoing support beyond the event to redefine workplace crisis care.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a complete global mental health solution for employers and health plans, has launched Integrated Critical Incident Response-a comprehensive approach to crisis response that empowers HR leaders to support their organizations with clarity and effective support when it matters most.

As critical incidents grow in frequency and visibility, HR leaders are under mounting pressure to respond with both precision and compassion. Yet most are left navigating these high-stakes moments with outdated tools, limited insight, and short-lived support. Spring Health's Integrated Critical Incident Response sets a new standard-offering the industry's first fully integrated, longitudinal solution built within a high-quality mental health platform.

Unlike traditional models, Spring Health offers a modern, tech-enabled approach to critical incident response, including:



Rapid, trauma-informed support delivered in person or virtually by Spring Health's in-house providers

Unlimited access to timely workplace crisis support, with no limits on requests

Real-time communication and tracking to eliminate uncertainty and keep HR leaders informed

Ongoing follow-up care to support employees in the weeks after an event On-demand recovery resources tailored for managers and employees to support their teams-and themselves

"Most crisis response services are designed to check a box-they show up, hold a session, and disappear," said Gijo Mathew, Chief Product Officer at Spring Health. "We created Integrated Critical Incident Response to offer something different-a modernized approach to give HR leaders a solution they can trust, and employees the kind of support that doesn't end when the headlines fade. It's about being there for the full journey, not just the first 24 hours."

"A single conversation after a crisis isn't enough to drive real recovery or restore a sense of safety," said Dr. Mill Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health. "The therapeutic process takes time, trust, and consistent support. Our model is built to provide exactly that-longitudinal care from trauma-informed experts who stay engaged well beyond the initial response. We're not just addressing the moment of crisis-we're guiding people through the full arc of recovery with compassion, structure, and clinical excellence."

Spring Health's approach is grounded in the latest trauma science and delivers tools built for clinical impact and everyday usability. The model moves beyond one-time interventions to offer sustained care that helps employees and leaders navigate the full recovery journey. Integrated Critical Incident Response equips every individual touched by a workplace crisis with the tools they need to move forward.

