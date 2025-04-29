The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum And ACO Partner For A Historic Celebration Of Le Mans In Philadelphia
This year's theme, "The Heroes of Le Mans," explores the human dimension of endurance-the drivers, engineers, and visionaries who, through courage and persistence, forged the legacy of the world's most demanding race.
Event Highlights Include:
-
Historic vehicle demonstrations on the museum's 3-acre tarmac, featuring over 30 automobiles from the Simeone Collection including icons like the Aston Martin DBR1, Ford GT MK IV, and Porsche 917 LH
Official ACO USA broadcast of the 24 Hours of Le Mans , available exclusively at the Simeone Museum
Special appearances by veteran Le Mans drivers
The unveiling of a major new addition to the museum collection
A nighttime light and sound show capturing the mood of midnight at Circuit de la Sarthe
An exclusive preview of "DriverVision," the museum's upcoming immersive experience
Exclusive ACO swag, memorabilia, and discounted memberships available for attendees
Live Le Mans storytelling sessions , expanding on the museum's signature Demo Day format with a rich lineup of narrative segments that bring racing history to life throughout the weekend
Screenings of exclusive video interviews with legendary Le Mans drivers, conducted by author and historian Harry Hurst
"This partnership represents more than a shared love of endurance racing-it's a shared responsibility to honor its legacy," said Kevin Kelly , Executive Director of the Simeone Museum. "We're not just watching the race-we're telling its story, with the people and the partners who make that story matter."
Event Timing:
Begins : Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 AM
Ends : Sunday, June 15 at 12:00 PM
Tickets and full schedule available at:
For press inquiries, please contact: William Murphy Director of Communications and Digital Operations
[email protected]
215-365-7233
SOURCE Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment