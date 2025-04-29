Simpli.Fi And Bombora Partnership Expands Native Contextual Offering With First-To-Market B2B Targeting Solution

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, has expanded its native contextual offerings through a partnership with Bombora, the leading provider of B2B data solutions for brands, agencies, and publishers.

This first-to-market solution combines Simpli's granular native targeting platform with Bombora's patented Company Surge® Intent data for performance-driven, cost-efficient B2B advertising. It ensures real-time relevance and utilizes an extensive portfolio of intent topics to ensure advertisers are strategically engaging with their target audience. With U.S. advertisers spending around $108.83 billion last year on native ads, partnerships like this are vital to meet advertisers' fluctuating needs and adapt to industry trends.

"Simpli's partnership with Bombora allows our clients to effectively reach the right B2B audiences with both precision and scale," said Jonno Burden, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts at Simpli. "With no reliance on third-party cookies, our targeting solution lets advertisers meet audiences where they're at, all while staying within budget for global campaigns and providing privacy-conscious advertising."

Understanding how to future-proof advertising in the ever-evolving landscape of privacy regulations and cookie blockers is tantamount to advertisers' success in reaching their audiences. Contextual advertising allows advertisers to continue to have high-performing, optimized strategies that increase incremental conversions, and this partnership enables contextually targeted data to outperform traditional third-party segments that often go stale.

"We are excited to expand our Simpli partnership. Customers now have access to 76 B2B categories representing highly relevant topics like Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and Marketing Technology – all at 3 times the scale," said Mike Burton, co-founder of Bombora. "B2B advertisers are seeking more precise targeting, audience durability, and scale. Bombora and Simpli meet these needs."

Simpli and Bombora's integration recently won the 2025 Dick Reed Award for Channel Advancements & Innovation in the Programmatic category. The award honors a platform that has revolutionized digital marketing by introducing cutting-edge tools, precise targeting capabilities, and innovative solutions.

The partnership also builds upon a momentous start to 2025 for Simpli with the launch of new AI solutions : Media Planner and Autopilot AI, as well as several industry recognitions, including the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards and the Campaign & Elections Reed Awards .

About Simpli

Simpli is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 40,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli, please visit Simpli .

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a kind Data Cooperative – enabling a holistic view of an account's research and consumption behavior. From this data, Bombora derives actionable insights that make it possible for brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and engage their prospects and customers, throughout the buyer and user experience, across the activation platforms of choice. To learn more about Bombora, please visit bombora

