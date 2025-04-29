HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
|
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
3,102,865
|
|
|
$
|
2,739,530
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
220,261
|
|
|
|
107,129
|
|
Notes receivable
|
|
|
254,092
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
9,633,289
|
|
|
|
8,708,075
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,175,241
|
|
|
|
530,048
|
|
Advance to vendors
|
|
|
150,637
|
|
|
|
64,750
|
|
Prepayments and other assets, net
|
|
|
80,137
|
|
|
|
181,371
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
14,616,522
|
|
|
|
12,330,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
4,978,080
|
|
|
|
1,528,982
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
79,985
|
|
|
|
124,679
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
326,087
|
|
|
|
56,931
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
805,889
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
183,815
|
|
|
|
255,573
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
20,184,489
|
|
|
$
|
15,102,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term bank loans
|
|
$
|
5,273,678
|
|
|
$
|
1,690,165
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
733,996
|
|
|
|
103,943
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
4,466,933
|
|
|
|
4,532,958
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
246,454
|
|
|
|
868,438
|
|
Advance from customers
|
|
|
1,403,628
|
|
|
|
943,348
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
732,419
|
|
|
|
561,439
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
356,889
|
|
|
|
400,071
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – current
|
|
|
104,088
|
|
|
|
107,424
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
13,318,085
|
|
|
|
9,207,786
|
|
Long term loans
|
|
|
260,299
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|
|
|
80,636
|
|
|
|
114,374
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
13,659,020
|
|
|
|
9,322,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized,
21,173,413 and 20,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
and 2023*, respectively
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
4,695,350
|
|
|
|
1,738,179
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
|
343,077
|
|
|
|
343,077
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
2,026,786
|
|
|
|
3,958,029
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(539,797)
|
|
|
|
(258,538)
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
6,525,469
|
|
|
|
5,780,797
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
20,184,489
|
|
|
$
|
15,102,957
|
|
|
*
|
Share and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the forward split at
a ratio of 1-for-4, with effective date of July 15, 2024.
|
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
18,149,244
|
|
|
$
|
16,732,688
|
|
|
$
|
11,374,257
|
|
Cost of revenues – third parties
|
|
|
10,919,792
|
|
|
|
11,110,545
|
|
|
|
7,018,597
|
|
Cost of revenues – related party
|
|
|
676,889
|
|
|
|
210,251
|
|
|
|
805,679
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
11,596,681
|
|
|
|
11,320,796
|
|
|
|
7,824,276
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6,552,563
|
|
|
|
5,411,892
|
|
|
|
3,549,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
2,068,278
|
|
|
|
871,797
|
|
|
|
391,013
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
3,162,801
|
|
|
|
1,036,922
|
|
|
|
1,033,079
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
2,879,183
|
|
|
|
1,341,221
|
|
|
|
1,213,529
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,110,262
|
|
|
|
3,249,940
|
|
|
|
2,637,621
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
(1,557,699)
|
|
|
|
2,161,952
|
|
|
|
912,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
8,691
|
|
|
|
7,279
|
|
|
|
4,021
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(113,657)
|
|
|
|
(72,197)
|
|
|
|
(51,985)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
5,821
|
|
|
|
492,123
|
|
|
|
99,920
|
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(99,145)
|
|
|
|
427,205
|
|
|
|
51,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
(1,656,844)
|
|
|
|
2,589,157
|
|
|
|
964,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
274,399
|
|
|
|
255,570
|
|
|
|
34,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
(1,931,243)
|
|
|
|
2,333,587
|
|
|
|
930,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(281,259)
|
|
|
|
(105,029)
|
|
|
|
(238,627)
|
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(2,212,502)
|
|
|
$
|
2,228,558
|
|
|
$
|
691,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
20,208,803
|
|
|
|
20,000,000
|
|
|
|
20,000,000
|
|
|
*
|
Share and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the forward split at
a ratio of 1-for-4, with effective date of July 15, 2024.
|
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(1,931,243)
|
|
|
$
|
2,333,587
|
|
|
$
|
930,009
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
326,471
|
|
|
|
214,106
|
|
|
|
138,572
|
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
|
25,335
|
|
|
|
(52,229)
|
|
Deferred tax (benefits) expense
|
|
|
(274,609)
|
|
|
|
11,950
|
|
|
|
33,739
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
62,062
|
|
|
|
53,307
|
|
|
|
19,643
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(1,179,061)
|
|
|
|
(2,817,167)
|
|
|
|
(1,370,494)
|
|
Notes receivable
|
|
|
(257,751)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(669,170)
|
|
|
|
851,308
|
|
|
|
(979,451)
|
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
|
|
97,665
|
|
|
|
50,862
|
|
|
|
(171,856)
|
|
Advance to vendors
|
|
|
(88,917)
|
|
|
|
(5,119)
|
|
|
|
28,844
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
52,879
|
|
|
|
1,603,497
|
|
|
|
674,460
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
188,280
|
|
|
|
115,482
|
|
|
|
60,707
|
|
Advance from customers
|
|
|
493,048
|
|
|
|
446,802
|
|
|
|
485,270
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
(40,645)
|
|
|
|
246,100
|
|
|
|
82,890
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
250,495
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating leases liabilities
|
|
|
(66,909)
|
|
|
|
(81,121)
|
|
|
|
(19,643)
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(3,035,505)
|
|
|
|
3,048,929
|
|
|
|
(139,539)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
(3,825,547)
|
|
|
|
(1,205,784)
|
|
|
|
(95,448)
|
|
Acquisition of intangible asset
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,469)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(3,825,547)
|
|
|
|
(1,208,253)
|
|
|
|
(95,448)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments to related parties
|
|
|
(868,438)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(65,358)
|
|
Advances from related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
325,642
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from initial public offering
|
|
|
4,117,955
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from (repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes
payable, net
|
|
|
642,004
|
|
|
|
(389,894)
|
|
|
|
426,965
|
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
|
|
7,905,066
|
|
|
|
3,135,195
|
|
|
|
5,079,409
|
|
Repayment of short-term bank loans
|
|
|
(4,223,122)
|
|
|
|
(3,417,645)
|
|
|
|
(3,952,709)
|
|
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
|
|
|
694,859
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of long-term bank loans
|
|
|
(430,813)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of offering costs
|
|
|
(382,333)
|
|
|
|
(247,874)
|
|
|
|
(171,023)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
7,455,178
|
|
|
|
(594,576)
|
|
|
|
1,317,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|
|
|
(117,659)
|
|
|
|
(88,057)
|
|
|
|
(5,196)
|
|
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|
|
|
476,467
|
|
|
|
1,158,043
|
|
|
|
1,077,101
|
|
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
|
|
2,846,659
|
|
|
|
1,688,616
|
|
|
|
611,515
|
|
Cash and restricted cash, end of year
|
|
$
|
3,323,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,846,659
|
|
|
$
|
1,688,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
3,102,865
|
|
|
$
|
2,739,530
|
|
|
$
|
1,361,728
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
220,261
|
|
|
|
107,129
|
|
|
|
326,888
|
|
Cash and restricted cash, end of year
|
|
$
|
3,323,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,846,659
|
|
|
$
|
1,688,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
|
$
|
97,101
|
|
|
$
|
68,649
|
|
|
$
|
31,015
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
36,403
|
|
|
$
|
68,255
|
|
|
$
|
51,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|
|
$
|
79,591
|
|
|
$
|
323,290
|
|
|
$
|
7,372
|
|
Reclassification of deferred offering costs
|
|
$
|
1,160,781
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
