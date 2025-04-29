EMA Research Reveals Network Teams Need To Support Cybersecurity Teams On Key Network Visibility Requirements
"Most network teams actively monitor and analyze the network to detect vulnerabilities, compliance violations, and suspicious behavior," McGillicuddy said. "These efforts help cybersecurity groups protect digital operations. Unfortunately, nearly half of network teams tell us they have gaps in their ability to provide this visibility. This impacts effective collaboration between the groups"
During the webinar, McGillicuddy and Reinboldt will explore how network teams are becoming indispensable contributors to cybersecurity initiatives-and how equipping them with the right tools can significantly amplify their impact. Topics will include:
-
Proven strategies for improving collaboration between network and security teams
How network tools enhance vulnerability assessments and provide critical visibility into IoT and unmanaged devices
The role of NetAlly's CyberScope® Edge Network Analyzer & Vulnerability Scanner in strengthening an organization's security posture
The webinar is Thursday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at:
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at
SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment