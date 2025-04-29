EMA Research Reveals Network Teams Need To Support Cybersecurity Teams On Key Network Visibility Requirements

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While cybersecurity teams have access to powerful tools, they readily acknowledge they are not networking experts. When gaps arise-whether in vulnerability assessments or in visibility across edge devices-it is often the network team that steps in, bringing the specialized expertise and tools needed to close those gaps. Strengthening collaboration between these teams is essential for building more resilient and secure IT environments.

"Most network teams actively monitor and analyze the network to detect vulnerabilities, compliance violations, and suspicious behavior," McGillicuddy said. "These efforts help cybersecurity groups protect digital operations. Unfortunately, nearly half of network teams tell us they have gaps in their ability to provide this visibility. This impacts effective collaboration between the groups"

During the webinar, McGillicuddy and Reinboldt will explore how network teams are becoming indispensable contributors to cybersecurity initiatives-and how equipping them with the right tools can significantly amplify their impact. Topics will include:



Proven strategies for improving collaboration between network and security teams



How network tools enhance vulnerability assessments and provide critical visibility into IoT and unmanaged devices

The role of NetAlly's CyberScope® Edge Network Analyzer & Vulnerability Scanner in strengthening an organization's security posture

The webinar is Thursday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at:

