Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Travelzoo
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 23,140
|
|
$ 21,985
|
Cost of revenues
|
4,172
|
|
2,640
|
Gross profit
|
18,968
|
|
19,345
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,225
|
|
8,598
|
Product development
|
634
|
|
566
|
General and administrative
|
4,365
|
|
4,590
|
Total operating expenses
|
15,224
|
|
13,754
|
Operating income
|
3,744
|
|
5,591
|
Other income, net
|
418
|
|
139
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
4,162
|
|
5,730
|
Income tax expense
|
1,125
|
|
1,505
|
Net income
|
3,037
|
|
4,225
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
4
|
|
(11)
|
Net income attributable to Travelzoo
|
$ 3,033
|
|
$ 4,236
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share-basic
|
$ 0.26
|
|
$ 0.31
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share-diluted
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.31
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation-basic
|
11,670
|
|
13,489
|
Shares used in per share calculation-diluted
|
12,249
|
|
13,625
|
Travelzoo
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 11,473
|
|
$ 17,064
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
12,387
|
|
12,825
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
818
|
|
736
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
1,665
|
|
1,148
|
Total current assets
|
26,343
|
|
31,773
|
Deposits and other
|
385
|
|
374
|
Deferred tax assets
|
3,430
|
|
3,380
|
Restricted cash
|
753
|
|
675
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
5,605
|
|
5,655
|
Property and equipment, net
|
400
|
|
423
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,471
|
|
1,498
|
Goodwill
|
10,944
|
|
10,944
|
Total assets
|
$ 49,331
|
|
$ 54,722
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 6,054
|
|
$ 6,162
|
Merchant payables
|
14,833
|
|
16,294
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
4,464
|
|
3,404
|
Deferred revenue
|
7,838
|
|
6,545
|
Income tax payable
|
684
|
|
1,619
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,690
|
|
2,472
|
Total current liabilities
|
36,563
|
|
36,496
|
Long-term tax liabilities and reserve
|
8,508
|
|
7,851
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
5,251
|
|
5,646
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
376
|
|
376
|
Total liabilities
|
50,698
|
|
50,369
|
Common stock
|
112
|
|
118
|
Tax indemnification
|
(9,537)
|
|
(9,537)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
-
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
8,731
|
|
14,284
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,492)
|
|
(5,327)
|
Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
(6,186)
|
|
(462)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
4,819
|
|
4,815
|
Total stockholder's equity (deficit)
|
(1,367)
|
|
4,353
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 49,331
|
|
$ 54,722
|
Travelzoo
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,037
|
|
$ 4,225
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
|
383
|
Stock-based compensation
|
369
|
|
95
|
Deferred income tax
|
-
|
|
(15)
|
Net foreign currency effects
|
(205)
|
|
3
|
Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve
|
206
|
|
(33)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
434
|
|
(235)
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
(82)
|
|
63
|
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
|
(525)
|
|
582
|
Accounts payable
|
(46)
|
|
1,008
|
Merchant payables
|
(1,651)
|
|
(2,678)
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
867
|
|
(239)
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,241
|
|
1,211
|
Income tax payable
|
(974)
|
|
54
|
Other liabilities
|
534
|
|
197
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
3,281
|
|
4,621
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(21)
|
|
(35)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(21)
|
|
(35)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(8,918)
|
|
(3,872)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(8,918)
|
|
(3,872)
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
144
|
|
(238)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(5,514)
|
|
476
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
17,740
|
|
16,389
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 12,226
|
|
$ 16,865
|
Travelzoo
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2025
|
Travelzoo
America
|
|
Travelzoo
|
|
Jack's
|
|
New
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 14,830
|
|
$ 6,970
|
|
$ 1,323
|
|
$ 17
|
|
$ 23,140
|
Intersegment revenues
|
298
|
|
(258)
|
|
(40)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total net revenues
|
15,128
|
|
6,712
|
|
1,283
|
|
17
|
|
23,140
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
5,700
|
|
3,902
|
|
623
|
|
-
|
|
10,225
|
Other expenses
|
5,833
|
|
2,582
|
|
708
|
|
47
|
|
9,170
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
3,594
|
|
228
|
|
(48)
|
|
(30)
|
|
3,744
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
418
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2024
|
Travelzoo
America
|
|
Travelzoo
|
|
Jack's
|
|
New
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 14,273
|
|
$ 6,580
|
|
$ 1,100
|
|
$ 32
|
|
$ 21,985
|
Intersegment revenues
|
(45)
|
|
82
|
|
(37)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total net revenues
|
14,228
|
|
6,662
|
|
1,063
|
|
32
|
|
21,985
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
5,107
|
|
3,061
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
8,573
|
Other expenses
|
4,683
|
|
2,219
|
|
757
|
|
162
|
|
7,821
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
4,438
|
|
1,382
|
|
(99)
|
|
(130)
|
|
5,591
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,730
|
Travelzoo
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$ 15,224
|
|
$ 13,754
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles (A)
|
26
|
|
317
|
Stock option expenses (B)
|
369
|
|
95
|
Severance-related expenses (C)
|
222
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
14,607
|
|
13,342
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
3,744
|
|
5,591
|
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)
|
617
|
|
412
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
4,361
|
|
6,003
SOURCE TravelzooWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment