Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $23.1 million, up 5% year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $3.7 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.4 million

Cash flow from operations of $3.3 million Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $23.1 million, up 5% from $22.0 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.3 million, up 6% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.0 million for Q1 2025, or $0.25 per share, compared with $0.31 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.4 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($26,000), stock option expenses ($369,000), and severance-related expenses ($222,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $15.1 million. Operating profit for Q1 2025 was $3.6 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.4 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.7 million. Operating profit for Q1 2025 was $0.2 million, or 3% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $1.4 million in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 20% year-over-year to $1.3 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 13% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Marketing investments of $0.6 million were fully expensed in Q1 2025. Operating loss for Q1 2025 was $48,000, compared to an operating loss of $99,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $17,000. Operating loss for Q1 2025 was $30,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q1 2025. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia in Q1 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes

The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q1 2025 are $1.1 million. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q1 2025.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $12.2 million. Cash flow from operations was $3.3 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q1 2025, the Company repurchased 590,839 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q2 2025, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to double. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as a trend in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible because we might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time-in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

