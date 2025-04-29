Axtria Launches LUCCID To Transform Clinical Data Management With Genai

Delivers Technology for Automating Unstructured Clinical Data Extraction with Over 90% Accuracy

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc. , an AI-first data analytics innovator transforming life sciences, today announced the launch of LUCCID , short for LLM-based Unstructured Clinical Concept Identification. This groundbreaking GenAI-powered solution revolutionizes how clinical researchers extract and process unstructured data from electronic health record (EHR) systems.

"Our LUCCID solution identifies and extracts clinical concepts from unstructured sources and transform them into structured data for downstream trial systems," said Luke Dunlap, Principal and Head of Clinical Solutions at Axtria. "Nearly a third of clinical trial budgets are allocated to data abstraction, source data validation, and data monitoring, so automating this process dramatically reduces the time and cost required to input, validate, and submit patient study data."

Axtria's LUCCID is intended to augment FHIR-based EHR-to-EDC systems that capture structured data from EHR systems. With 80% of clinical trial data coming from unstructured sources, LUCCID solves the critical bottleneck tied to the manual extraction and transformation of unstructured data for trials. The solution leverages clinically trained large language models with dedicated reasoning modules that are specifically grounded in biomedical knowledge, ensuring both speed and precision in data abstraction.

"Axtria LUCCID represents a fundamental shift in our approach to clinical data extraction, transforming what has traditionally been a slow, manual, and error-prone process into an automated workflow. Our research and findings will be published and presented at upcoming ISPOR and SCDM conferences this year," added Dunlap .

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria powers digital transformations in life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products include Axtria InsightsMAx , our agentic platform with more than 30 agents, apps, and APIs; Axtria SalesIQTM for optimizing field forces; Axtria CustomerIQTM for AI-enabled omnichannel engagement; Axtria MarketingIQTM for precision marketing strategies; and Axtria DataMAxTM and DataMAxTM for Emerging Pharma for comprehensive data management.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.

